https://sputniknews.com/20221223/zelenskys-dc-visit-netanyahu-forms-government-ftx-guilty-pleas-1105711241.html

Zelensky’s DC Visit, Netanyahu Forms Government, FTX Guilty Pleas

Zelensky’s DC Visit, Netanyahu Forms Government, FTX Guilty Pleas

More FTX and Alameda Research executives plead guilty to fraud, and US life expectancy falls to its lowest level since 1996. 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T04:02+0000

2022-12-23T04:02+0000

2022-12-23T10:08+0000

political misfits

ukraine

intellectual property

covid-19

healthcare

economy

israel

palestine

trips

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105711095_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f9752417da10c04f9238b9bff8c21033.png

Zelensky’s DC Visit, Netanyahu Forms Government, FTX Guilty Pleas More FTX and Alameda Research executives plead guilty to fraud, and U.S. life expectancy falls to its lowest level since 1996.

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the significance of meetings between Russia and China, Russia and Belarus, and Ukraine and the US. He talks about Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenksy invoking the independence of the global south in his remarks in the US, backtracking on accusations that Russia blew up its own Nord Stream pipeline, and the effects of Japan’s security strategy on East Asia as a whole.Medical doctor and co-director of Popular Resistance Dr. Margaret Flowers discusses the need to waive intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccines and medicines in general, the concept of a global pandemic treaty, the increase in for-profit hospice care, and the fight for a single-payer healthcare model.Former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses the Democratic Party’s support for conflict Ukraine, how Ukraine is becoming a partisan political issue, whether Washington, DC, has the political will to avert an economic disaster, the toll Covid-19 and fentanyl are taking on US life expectancy, and what it means for freelance journalists to do hit pieces on behalf of corporations.Human rights activist and the author Miko Peled discusses the newly formed Israeli government and how it is being regarded as the most right-wing in history, the current legislative viability of the governing coalition, the way in which anti-BDS bills in the United States are being used to trample the rights of activists in other political struggles, and how Zionists are attempting to remove the movie Farha, which documents the Nakba tragedy, from Netflix.The Misfits also discuss Sam Bankman-Frieds $250 million bail, George Santos’ lying saga, and Salt Bae being banned from future soccer tournaments.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

ukraine, intellectual property, covid-19, healthcare, economy, israel, palestine, trips, аудио