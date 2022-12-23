International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Zelensky Gets the Royal Treatment From the DC Swamp
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Marine corps considering dropping 'yes sir' for gender equity, and Hillary Clinton praising the US sending billions more in aid to Ukraine.
the backstory
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Marine corps considering dropping ‘yes sir’ for gender equity, and Hillary Clinton praising the US sending billions more in aid to Ukraine.
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | President Zelensky is a Clown, Switching to the Republican Party, and Creole CookingEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political Commentator | Sellout Republicans, Total Corruption in Congress, and American Oligarchs In the first hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about the anti oil agenda, how the Democrat party shifted over time, and President Zelensky visited Washington DC. Elbert commented on the Democrats celebrating President Zelensky's speech to Congress and Congressman Thomas Massie's refusal to attend Zelensky's address to Congress. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ed Martin about the split among the Republican party, Phyllis Schlafly, and the lack of accounting of Ukraine aid. Ed talked about the size of the federal government and the problem with Americans not wanting to shrink the government. Ed spoke about the money printing in America and how America is barely functioning.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:13 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 23.12.2022)
The Backstory
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Marine corps considering dropping ‘yes sir’ for gender equity, and Hillary Clinton praising the US sending billions more in aid to Ukraine.
Elbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | President Zelensky is a Clown, Switching to the Republican Party, and Creole Cooking

Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and Political Commentator | Sellout Republicans, Total Corruption in Congress, and American Oligarchs

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Elbert Guillory about the anti oil agenda, how the Democrat party shifted over time, and President Zelensky visited Washington DC. Elbert commented on the Democrats celebrating President Zelensky's speech to Congress and Congressman Thomas Massie's refusal to attend Zelensky's address to Congress.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ed Martin about the split among the Republican party, Phyllis Schlafly, and the lack of accounting of Ukraine aid. Ed talked about the size of the federal government and the problem with Americans not wanting to shrink the government. Ed spoke about the money printing in America and how America is barely functioning.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
