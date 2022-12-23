https://sputniknews.com/20221223/writeous-wrath-uffizi-gallery-director-asks-employees-to-write-emails-correctly-1105731432.html
Writeous Wrath: Uffizi Gallery Director Asks Employees to Write Emails Correctly
Writeous Wrath: Uffizi Gallery Director Asks Employees to Write Emails Correctly
Norms exist on how to write business emails, and most people know them, apparently except Uffizi gallery employees. 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T13:55+0000
2022-12-23T13:55+0000
2022-12-23T13:55+0000
world
italy
email
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105189/01/1051890103_393:0:1527:638_1920x0_80_0_0_ea2c0c07d8f396d745aa0988b1ad7614.jpg
Uffizi Gallery Director Eike Schmidt has established a set of rules for email etiquette and emailed them to employees, media reports indicate.First of all, he prohibited bold characters although dimmed underlining is acceptable.Secondly, Schmidt outlawed excessive punctuation. In other ways, you shouldn`t write like this!!!!! Do you understand?????Thirdly, capitals should be limited to proper names or a situation where their use is justified by Italian grammar.Fourth, ellipsis should be avoided as they lack any sense…Finally, work emails should be “clear, explicit and never allusive”.Uffizi spokesman Tommaso Galligani stated that the director’s message became “the conversation of the day for many employees in the corridors, at the water cooler or in the café.” He added that the director wanted to prevent email exchanges from turning into informal communication like text chats.Meanwhile, Benjamin Weissman, a lecturer in cognitive science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the US claimed that the director`s circular is an attempt to resist the natural evolution of communication. Text communication is getting closer to the way people speak on a daily basis, he explained.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105189/01/1051890103_534:0:1385:638_1920x0_80_0_0_9430ac7d6baffc6cd5936eb134b56ae8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
italy, email, uffizi gallery
italy, email, uffizi gallery
Writeous Wrath: Uffizi Gallery Director Asks Employees to Write Emails Correctly
Norms exist on how to write business emails, and most people know them, apparently except Uffizi gallery employees.
Uffizi Gallery Director Eike Schmidt has established a set of rules for email etiquette and emailed them to employees, media reports indicate.
First of all, he prohibited bold characters although dimmed underlining is acceptable.
Secondly, Schmidt outlawed excessive punctuation. In other ways, you shouldn`t write like this!!!!! Do you understand?????
Thirdly, capitals should be limited to proper names or a situation where their use is justified by Italian grammar.
Fourth, ellipsis should be avoided as they lack any sense…
Finally, work emails should be “clear, explicit and never allusive”.
Uffizi spokesman Tommaso Galligani stated that the director’s message became “the conversation of the day for many employees in the corridors, at the water cooler or in the café.” He added that the director wanted to prevent email exchanges from turning into informal communication like text chats.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Weissman, a lecturer in cognitive science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the US claimed that the director`s circular is an attempt to resist the natural evolution of communication. Text communication is getting closer to the way people speak on a daily basis, he explained.