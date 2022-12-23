https://sputniknews.com/20221223/us-sends-billions-to-ukraine-as-life-expectancy-decreases-1105712121.html

US Sends Billions to Ukraine as Life Expectancy Decreases

US Sends Billions to Ukraine as Life Expectancy Decreases

Zelensky Asks Congress and Biden For More Weapons, Why Japan’s Moves To Rearm Itself Are Dangerous, Video Game Industry Preys On Children 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T04:08+0000

2022-12-23T04:08+0000

2022-12-23T10:10+0000

by any means necessary

ukraine

japan

fortnite

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105711973_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_92b153bf7f14fa2ee87259a80422d5f5.png

US Sends Billions To Ukraine As Life Expectancy Decreases Zelensky Asks Congress and Biden For More Weapons, Why Japan’s Moves To Rearm Itself Are Dangerous, Video Game Industry Preys On Children

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US and speech to Congress as he asks for even more US aid to Ukraine, the disturbing implications of the latest aid package and sending of US Patriot missiles to Ukraine, and how this blank check being given to Ukraine compares to the so-called humanitarian assistance provided to other nations by the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss Japan’s historic military buildup and rearmament and what it means for China and East Asia, the historic profits that this will provide for weapons manufacturers and how it fits into the trend of weapons purchases by other nations in the region, and why Japan’s insistence that this build-up is purely defensive may be questionable.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss a settlement between the Federal Trade Commission and Epic Games, the company behind the popular video game Fortnite, revealing that the company violated the privacy and safety rights of children, the predatory nature of the microtransactions in Fortnite and how easily Epic made it to make purchases accidentally, and what this reveals about regulations on the video game industry and how they profit from a dangerous monetization model.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss the omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate and the billions it provides to fund war and destruction, why organizers need to think critically about politicians who argue for things we might agree with, the decrease in life expectancy in the US in 2021 and how that’s connected to issues of imperialism and war, and the best pop culture moments of 2022.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

ukraine, japan, fortnite, immigration, аудио