Russia Moves to Secure Its Border; FBI Copied Parts of Steele Dossier for Court Requests

Russia Moves to Secure Its Border; FBI Copied Parts of Steele Dossier for Court Requests

President Putin announced that the Russian Federation will significantly increase its military presence in order to counter NATO growth on its border.

the critical hour

Russia Moves to Secure Its Border; FBI Copied Parts of Steele Dossier for Court Requests President Putin announced that the Russian Federation will significantly increase its military presence in order to counter NATO growth on its border.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Russian President Putin announced that the Federation will significantly increase its military presence in order to counter NATO growth on its border. Also, we discuss President Zelensky's trip to Washington.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Congress is looking to overhaul retirement plans. Also, the US life expectancy has fallen, and the profits and income of the wealthiest Americans have dramatically increased while wages have remained stagnant since 1979.Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss social media and the FBI. The FBI used the discredited Steele Dossier for court requests during the Russia-gate investigation. Also, the FBI is accusing "conspiracy theorists" of weaponizing the Twitter files.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Africa. The US Africa summit seems to have resulted in a chorus of Africans voicing their displeasure with the colonial mindset on Capitol Hill and in Foggy Bottom.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Palestinian cause was the winner at the World Cup. Also, we examine the ideologies that drive politics in both Ukraine and Israel.Maru Mora-Villapando, community organizer, political analyst, and consultant, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Human rights groups are condemning the governor of Texas for "militarizing" the border.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. The United States seems to be concocting a nefarious plan to continue their colonial control of Haiti. Also, We discuss the US relationship to the coup in Peru.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel. The international criminal court (ICC) seems to be dropping its bid to investigate Israeli war crimes in the face of increasing pressure from the US Empire.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

