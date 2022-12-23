https://sputniknews.com/20221223/north-korea-denies-allegations-it-has-supplied-munitions-to-russia-1105719242.html

North Korea Denies Allegations It Has Supplied Munitions to Russia

North Korea Denies Allegations It Has Supplied Munitions to Russia

Previously, Japanese media reported that North Korea had shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia. 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T12:13+0000

2022-12-23T12:13+0000

2022-12-23T12:15+0000

military

north korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095045301_0:0:3095:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_6e65eb4f2998d464fb15b782c94a2d42.jpg

The Foreign Ministry of Democratic People`s Republic of Korea has denied media reports alleging that it supplied shells and arms to Russia. The spokesman also reiterated that “the DPRK remains unchanged in its principled stand on the issue of 'arms transaction' between the DPRK and Russia, which has never happened.” The representative of the North Korean Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia has enough of its own military resources. He added that Russian people are most brave and that they have the will and the ability to secure their country and defend their integrity.According to him, it is the US that is spreading bloodshed by supplying weapons to Ukraine.Washington insists that North Korea supports the private military company Wagner Group with munitions. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield previously argued that Washington can "confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner Group, which paid for that equipment." She did not provide any evidence, but promised to raise the issue at the summit of the Security Council. John Kirby - Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council - said that Wagner Group had been supplied with missiles.The founder of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied all these allegations and labeled them as rumors and conjectures. "Unfortunately, Kirby makes quite a number of statements based on speculation. Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such attempt has ever been made. Therefore, the supply of weapons from North Korea is nothing but gossip and speculation," Prigozhin said late Thursday, as quoted by his other company, Concord, on social media.The official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric stated that he had no information about the "weapons supply" from the DPRK to Russia.Previously, American media accused Iran of shipping military drones to Russia.Tehran categorically rejects allegations that Iran has transferred drones to Russia for use in the special military operation in Ukraine, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said earlier. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also denied these reports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is not aware of any drone deals with Iran. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that the matter of Russia's purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially hyped in US media.

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

north korea, military, shells, weapons, ukraine