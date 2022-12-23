https://sputniknews.com/20221223/japan-cabinet-approves-2023-draft-budget-at-862bln-with-record-defense-part-reports-say-1105722120.html

Japan Cabinet Approves 2023 Draft Budget at $862Bln With Record Defense Part, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion yen ($862 billion) with a record-high

According to reports, Japan's military spending amounted to 5.4 trillion yen in 2022, which is about 1.24% of GDP. The growth of the defense budget is connected with the government's decision to ensure an increase in defense spending to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2027, which is approximately 11 trillion yen per year. The draft budget for 2023-2024 also provides for the allocation of about 3 trillion yen to ensure defense capability and weapons development in the future. Now the draft budget will be sent to the Japanese Parliament for consideration.

