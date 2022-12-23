International
Japan Cabinet Approves 2023 Draft Budget at $862Bln With Record Defense Part, Reports Say
Japan Cabinet Approves 2023 Draft Budget at $862Bln With Record Defense Part, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government approved a draft budget for the next fiscal year for a record 114,38 trillion yen ($862 billion) with a record-high... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
japan cabinet approves 2023 draft budget, japan military spending
japan cabinet approves 2023 draft budget, japan military spending

Japan Cabinet Approves 2023 Draft Budget at $862Bln With Record Defense Part, Reports Say

08:56 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 08:57 GMT 23.12.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Frederic J. BrownSoldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / Frederic J. Brown
