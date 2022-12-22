https://sputniknews.com/20221222/zelensky-comes-to-washington-twitter-pushed-pentagon-bots-iran-nuke-deal-dead-1105682133.html

Zelensky Comes to Washington; Twitter Pushed Pentagon Bots; Iran Nuke Deal Dead

Zelensky Comes to Washington; Twitter Pushed Pentagon Bots; Iran Nuke Deal Dead

Ukrainian president Zelensky is visiting Washington to support President Biden's request for continued support for the conflict. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

Zelensky Comes to Washington; Twitter Pushed Pentagon Bots; Iran Nuke Deal Dead

Ukrainian president Zelensky is visiting Washington to support President Biden's request for continued support for the conflict.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky is visiting Washington to support President Biden's request for continued support for the conflict. Also, Russia and China strengthen ties.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss social media. The release of the latest Twitter files revealed that Twitter was working to push known Pentagon accounts at the same time they claimed to be addressing government accounts.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Congress seems poised to increase war spending and cut Medicaid for low-income families. Also, the world may soon face a debt crisis.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Japan's militarization. Japan has abandoned its non-military constitution and has dramatically increased military spending. Regional observers are concerned as the US is pushing for more allies in its confrontation with China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is refusing to release the body of a Palestinian prisoner who died in their custody. Also, we discuss the myth of a liberal Israel.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. Joe Biden mistakenly admits that the Iran nuclear deal is dead. Also, Saudi Arabia and Iran may be working to mend their ties.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss foreign policy. The White House summit with African leaders seems to have resulted in another round of promises. Also, we discuss President Zelensky in Washington and the results of elections in Taiwan.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss Professor Petro's book "The Tragedy of Ukraine." Professor Petro looks at the current conflict in Eastern Europe through a historical context.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

