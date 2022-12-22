https://sputniknews.com/20221222/volodymyr-zelensky-visits-washington-title-42-deadline-trump-tax-returns-1105678476.html

Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns

Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with the US president and Congress. 22.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-22T04:52+0000

2022-12-22T04:52+0000

2022-12-22T08:52+0000

political misfits

ukraine

iran

immigration

law

us congress

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105678585_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b63520273861e52386f63f3c00c74c08.png

Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with the US president and Congress.

Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Zelensky’s visit to Washington, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church moving Christmas the December 25th, Biden’s comments on the death of the JCPOA, the recent weakening of the ruble, and a possible flareup of fighting in Syria.Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the militarization at the US border with Mexico, the status of Title 42 restrictions on immigration, and how the opioid crisis is being invoked to throttle immigration.Former general counsel of the NAACP and adjunct professor Kim Keenan discusses Wells Fargo’s record-setting fine, the fight brewing between Senate and House Republicans, the battle for House speaker and animosity between Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and two strange legal cases coming out of New York City.Executive director of International Rights Advocates and labor and human rights attorney Terry Collingsworth discusses labor abuses in international supply chains, how more US involvement in African mining is likely to affect the industry, and why it’s so hard to hold corporations responsible for abuses they profit from.The Misfits also discuss the continued strike wave in the United Kingdom, the EU’s competitor to China’s One Belt, One Road project, and super strep infections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

ukraine, iran, immigration, law, аудио, us congress, volodymyr zelensky