Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns
Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with the US president and Congress.
political misfits
ukraine
iran
immigration
law
us congress
volodymyr zelensky
Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with the US president and Congress.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Zelensky's visit to Washington, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church moving Christmas the December 25th, Biden's comments on the death of the JCPOA, the recent weakening of the ruble, and a possible flareup of fighting in Syria.Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the militarization at the US border with Mexico, the status of Title 42 restrictions on immigration, and how the opioid crisis is being invoked to throttle immigration.Former general counsel of the NAACP and adjunct professor Kim Keenan discusses Wells Fargo's record-setting fine, the fight brewing between Senate and House Republicans, the battle for House speaker and animosity between Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and two strange legal cases coming out of New York City.Executive director of International Rights Advocates and labor and human rights attorney Terry Collingsworth discusses labor abuses in international supply chains, how more US involvement in African mining is likely to affect the industry, and why it's so hard to hold corporations responsible for abuses they profit from.The Misfits also discuss the continued strike wave in the United Kingdom, the EU's competitor to China's One Belt, One Road project, and super strep infections.
Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns

04:52 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 22.12.2022)
Political Misfits
Zelensky Visits Washington, Title 42 Deadline, Trump Tax Returns
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with the US president and Congress.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Zelensky’s visit to Washington, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church moving Christmas the December 25th, Biden’s comments on the death of the JCPOA, the recent weakening of the ruble, and a possible flareup of fighting in Syria.
Immigration lawyer Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the militarization at the US border with Mexico, the status of Title 42 restrictions on immigration, and how the opioid crisis is being invoked to throttle immigration.
Former general counsel of the NAACP and adjunct professor Kim Keenan discusses Wells Fargo’s record-setting fine, the fight brewing between Senate and House Republicans, the battle for House speaker and animosity between Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, and two strange legal cases coming out of New York City.
Executive director of International Rights Advocates and labor and human rights attorney Terry Collingsworth discusses labor abuses in international supply chains, how more US involvement in African mining is likely to affect the industry, and why it’s so hard to hold corporations responsible for abuses they profit from.
The Misfits also discuss the continued strike wave in the United Kingdom, the EU’s competitor to China’s One Belt, One Road project, and super strep infections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
