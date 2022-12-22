https://sputniknews.com/20221222/ukrainian-president-arrives-in-dc-to-demand-more-from-america-1105681694.html
Ukrainian President Arrives in DC to Demand More From America
Ukrainian President Arrives in DC to Demand More From America
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky visiting Washington DC, and Jens Stoltenberg... 22.12.2022
Zelensky Arrives in DC to Demand More from America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky visiting Washington D.C., and Jens Stoltenberg rumored to be the top candidate to head the IMF.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Inflation is the Number 1 Issue, Immigration is Hidden by the Media, and Voters Don't Care about UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Bibi Netanyahu Makes a Comeback, No One Wants a Joe Biden 2024 Campaign, and Republicans are Ready for Investigations in January 2023In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about Americans worried about nuclear war, open borders destroying countries, and the omnibus bill. Jim talked about the Biden administration lying about the economy and how Americans have noticed the inflation problems within the economy. Jim commented on the Kari Lake lawsuit and how the elections in America have been corrupted.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the 2024 election, President Erdogan, and the war in Syria. Daniel discussed the balancing act of President Erdogan and Erdogan discussing meeting with the Syrian President. Daniel spoke about Bibi Netanyahu and his right-wing tendencies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ukrainian President Arrives in DC to Demand More From America
04:57 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 22.12.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky visiting Washington DC, and Jens Stoltenberg rumored to be the top candidate to head the IMF.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Inflation is the Number 1 Issue, Immigration is Hidden by the Media, and Voters Don't Care about Ukraine
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Bibi Netanyahu Makes a Comeback, No One Wants a Joe Biden 2024 Campaign, and Republicans are Ready for Investigations in January 2023
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about Americans worried about nuclear war, open borders destroying countries, and the omnibus bill. Jim talked about the Biden administration lying about the economy and how Americans have noticed the inflation problems within the economy. Jim commented on the Kari Lake lawsuit and how the elections in America have been corrupted.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the 2024 election, President Erdogan, and the war in Syria. Daniel discussed the balancing act of President Erdogan and Erdogan discussing meeting with the Syrian President. Daniel spoke about Bibi Netanyahu and his right-wing tendencies.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.