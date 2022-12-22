Russian President Putin Holds Press Conference After State Council Meeting in Moscow

International
BREAKING: Patriot Deliveries to Ukraine Will Prolong Conflict - Putin
Earlier in the day, the Russian president chaired a meeting of the State Council on the “Implementation of Youth Policy in Present-Day Conditions.” 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference following a meeting of the State Council in Moscow on Thursday, December 22.Despite the fact that Putin's traditional big end-of-the-year press-conference, which usually lasts hours, won’t be taking place this time, he has still had a packed schedule in late December, full of communication with the media. *Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.
15:42 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 15:48 GMT 22.12.2022)
Earlier in the day, the Russian president chaired a meeting of the State Council on the “Implementation of Youth Policy in Present-Day Conditions.”
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference following a meeting of the State Council in Moscow on Thursday, December 22.
Despite the fact that Putin's traditional big end-of-the-year press-conference, which usually lasts hours, won’t be taking place this time, he has still had a packed schedule in late December, full of communication with the media.
*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.
© Ruptly
