Russian President Putin Holds Press Conference After State Council Meeting in Moscow
Earlier in the day, the Russian president chaired a meeting of the State Council on the “Implementation of Youth Policy in Present-Day Conditions.” 22.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference following a meeting of the State Council in Moscow on Thursday, December 22.Despite the fact that Putin's traditional big end-of-the-year press-conference, which usually lasts hours, won’t be taking place this time, he has still had a packed schedule in late December, full of communication with the media. *Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.
russia
15:42 GMT 22.12.2022 (Updated: 15:48 GMT 22.12.2022)
Earlier in the day, the Russian president chaired a meeting of the State Council on the “Implementation of Youth Policy in Present-Day Conditions.”
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference following a meeting of the State Council in Moscow on Thursday, December 22.
Despite the fact that Putin's traditional big end-of-the-year press-conference, which usually lasts hours, won’t be taking place this time, he has still had a packed schedule in late December, full of communication with the media.
*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.