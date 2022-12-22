https://sputniknews.com/20221222/gas-futures-in-europe-fall-to-below-1000-for-1st-time-since-october-25-1105692112.html

Gas Futures in Europe Fall to Below $1,000 for 1st Time Since October 25
2022-12-22

The nearest futures for January deliveries to TTF hub dropped by 6.7% to 999.6% and increased to 1003.2 as of 08:08 GMT.On Monday, EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 euros ($191) per megawatt-hour (MWh). It will be automatically activated when the month-ahead price at the TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days and when this price is 35 euros higher than the reference price for liquefied natural gas on world markets.The decline in gas prices in Europe is caused by the cooling of the market due to a high occupancy rate for underground storage facilities, but European countries may still face a new price surge, analysts told Sputnik. Meanwhile, gas quotations are several times higher than they were in 2021.

