The GOP and Democrats Agree on Spending Bill and Another 44 Billion for Ukraine
04:56 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 21.12.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Syria reports on Israeli missile attacks, and 44$ billion for Ukraine aid in the US spending bill.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Christmas Time in Russia, "Freedom Fighters" in Ukraine, and The Russian Orthodox Church
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Twitter Files Will Lead to Nothing, Libertarians are in Favor of Open Borders, and Legalizing Drugs
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the elderly casualties in Ukraine, drone strikes in Ukraine, and the narrative of Ukraine winning the war. Sonja spoke about the recent drone strike in Ukraine and the media ignoring the elderly Ukrainians killed by its government. Sonja talked about her coverage of the war in Syria and how the propaganda used the Syrian white helmets.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Carter Laren about Twitter files 8, CIA involvement in Brazil, and the need for parenting. Carter commented on the Biden administration's open borders policy and some libertarians in favor of open borders too. Carter spoke about Bernie Sanders in support of CIA intervention of Brazilian elections and generations of Americans destroying the American spirit.
