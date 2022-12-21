International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/the-gop-and-democrats-agree-on-spending-bill-and-another-44-billion-for-ukraine-1105654610.html
The GOP and Democrats Agree on Spending Bill and Another 44 Billion for Ukraine
The GOP and Democrats Agree on Spending Bill and Another 44 Billion for Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Syria reports on Israeli missile attacks, and 44$ billion for... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T04:56+0000
2022-12-21T10:01+0000
the backstory
ukraine
white helmets
turkey
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105654464_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eda6aca9cf7ca70d8989252f1ae54ed3.png
The GOP and Democrats Agree on Spending Bill and Another 44 Billion for Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Syria reports on Israeli missile attacks, and 44$ billion for Ukraine aid in the US spending bill.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Christmas Time in Russia, "Freedom Fighters" in Ukraine, and The Russian Orthodox ChurchCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Twitter Files Will Lead to Nothing, Libertarians are in Favor of Open Borders, and Legalizing DrugsIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the elderly casualties in Ukraine, drone strikes in Ukraine, and the narrative of Ukraine winning the war. Sonja spoke about the recent drone strike in Ukraine and the media ignoring the elderly Ukrainians killed by its government. Sonja talked about her coverage of the war in Syria and how the propaganda used the Syrian white helmets.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Carter Laren about Twitter files 8, CIA involvement in Brazil, and the need for parenting. Carter commented on the Biden administration's open borders policy and some libertarians in favor of open borders too. Carter spoke about Bernie Sanders in support of CIA intervention of Brazilian elections and generations of Americans destroying the American spirit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105654464_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_638c178c7804cbc20f3a82c6634d0c4e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, white helmets, turkey, elections, аудио
ukraine, white helmets, turkey, elections, аудио

The GOP and Democrats Agree on Spending Bill and Another 44 Billion for Ukraine

04:56 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 21.12.2022)
The Backstory
The GOP and Democrats Agree on Spending Bill and Another 44 Billion for Ukraine
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Syria reports on Israeli missile attacks, and 44$ billion for Ukraine aid in the US spending bill.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Christmas Time in Russia, "Freedom Fighters" in Ukraine, and The Russian Orthodox Church

Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | The Twitter Files Will Lead to Nothing, Libertarians are in Favor of Open Borders, and Legalizing Drugs

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the elderly casualties in Ukraine, drone strikes in Ukraine, and the narrative of Ukraine winning the war. Sonja spoke about the recent drone strike in Ukraine and the media ignoring the elderly Ukrainians killed by its government. Sonja talked about her coverage of the war in Syria and how the propaganda used the Syrian white helmets.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Carter Laren about Twitter files 8, CIA involvement in Brazil, and the need for parenting. Carter commented on the Biden administration's open borders policy and some libertarians in favor of open borders too. Carter spoke about Bernie Sanders in support of CIA intervention of Brazilian elections and generations of Americans destroying the American spirit.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала