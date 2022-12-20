https://sputniknews.com/20221220/world-cup-presents-the-political-nature-of-sports-1105620740.html

World Cup Presents The Political Nature of Sports

World Cup Presents The Political Nature of Sports

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss reports that the US is considering sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine and why the introduction of those missiles simultaneously changes little and a lot, the political reasons behind this proposal and why they probably would not be effective in Ukraine, and the absurdity of a report claiming that Ukraine would be able to take Crimea from Russia.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss discussions on peace between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23 rebel group and why this peace process is not likely to deliver justice, how US and UK support has allowed Rwanda and Uganda to intervene in this conflict and destabilize the DRC under the guise of “counter-terrorism,” and why there needs to be a movement in the US to oppose US intervention in the DRC and on the African continent in order to achieve peace.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss a New York Times article attempting to present Elon Musk’s right-wing politics as “difficult” to pin down and why that argument doesn’t line up with Musk’s record, the litany of labor issues between Elon Musk and the New York Times that may have motivated this alliance between Musk and the newspaper, and how the New York Times consistently uses a liberal framework to defend capitalism.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the January 6th congressional committee’s recommendation that the Department of Justice prosecute Donald Trump on charges including insurrection, Elon Musk’s banning of journalists on Twitter and the banning of left-wing media accounts that have continued to go unreported in the mainstream press, the politics entangled in the recently concluded World Cup and how the actions of the US media and US athletes demonstrated imperial hubris, the ongoing trial of the officer accused of killing Karon Hylton-Brown by Washington, DC police and the possibility that he may be convicted of murder, and the Biden administration’s ongoing commitment to funding its proxy conflict in Ukraine and inflating the already massive war budget.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

