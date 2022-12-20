International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/uk-govt-to-attempt-last-minute-talks-ahead-of-ambulance-strikes-reports-say-1105639638.html
UK Gov't to Attempt Last-Minute Talks Ahead of Ambulance Strikes, Reports Say
UK Gov't to Attempt Last-Minute Talks Ahead of Ambulance Strikes, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay will hold urgent talks with unions of health workers on Tuesday in a bid to talk them out of holding a... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T11:41+0000
2022-12-20T11:41+0000
world
uk
health care
strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105639489_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5989756fa18a98bcc297f01efc42d64.jpg
Under trade union rules, striking health workers must provide medical assistance to the patients with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, but Barclay wants to make sure that an ambulance will respond to all emergency calls, media reported, citing sources. The minister will raise concerns over patient safety but not pay, the lead cause of the industrial action, according to the report. Barclay is expected to meet with representatives of the GMB, Unison and Unite unions ahead of two waves of strikes scheduled for December 21 and 28 in England and Wales, where more than 10,000 ambulance workers will participate. The first wave took place on December 15. Workers of multiple industries have gone on strikes in the UK in recent months to demand pay raise amid record inflation and growing food and energy prices. The UK government has asked the military to cover up for striking ambulance services in December.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105639489_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca144611330f6011b5d6f9ba8b9e66d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, ambulance strikes, talks
uk, ambulance strikes, talks

UK Gov't to Attempt Last-Minute Talks Ahead of Ambulance Strikes, Reports Say

11:41 GMT 20.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKLAS HALLE'NHealthcare workers hold placards at a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on December 20, 2022.
Healthcare workers hold placards at a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on December 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay will hold urgent talks with unions of health workers on Tuesday in a bid to talk them out of holding a massive strike scheduled to take place in less than 24 hours, British media reported.
Under trade union rules, striking health workers must provide medical assistance to the patients with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, but Barclay wants to make sure that an ambulance will respond to all emergency calls, media reported, citing sources.
"[Barclay] is hoping for a constructive discussion ahead of the planned ambulance strike," a Department of Health and Social Care source was quoted as saying.
The minister will raise concerns over patient safety but not pay, the lead cause of the industrial action, according to the report.
Barclay is expected to meet with representatives of the GMB, Unison and Unite unions ahead of two waves of strikes scheduled for December 21 and 28 in England and Wales, where more than 10,000 ambulance workers will participate. The first wave took place on December 15.
Workers of multiple industries have gone on strikes in the UK in recent months to demand pay raise amid record inflation and growing food and energy prices. The UK government has asked the military to cover up for striking ambulance services in December.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала