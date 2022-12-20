https://sputniknews.com/20221220/twitter-files-60-show-fbi-control-kissinger-calls-for-diplomacy-state-department-china-house-1105624370.html

Twitter Files 6.0 Show FBI Control; Kissinger Calls for Diplomacy; State Department "China House"

Twitter Files 6.0 Show FBI Control; Kissinger Calls for Diplomacy; State Department "China House"

The latest release of Twitter's insider communication shows that the FBI looked to exercise veto power on the powerful social media platform. 20.12.2022

Twitter Files 6.0 Show FBI Control; Kissinger Calls for Diplomacy; State Department "China House" The latest release of Twitter's insider communication shows that the FBI looked to exercise veto power on the powerful social media platform.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US is complaining about Russia's relationship with Iran as they provide more and more weapons for Ukraine. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky says that the conquest of Crimea has begun.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Twitter. The latest release of Twitter's insider communication shows that the FBI looked to exercise veto power on the powerful social media platform. Also, we see the wrath of the mainstream media being vented on the journalists working on the Twitter files release.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Henry Kissinger is again calling for a negotiated settlement in Ukraine. Also, the US only seeks unilateral advantage in arms control agreements, so they will never get a deal with Russia.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. The US State Department has launched an operation which is to be known as the "China House." This is a central collection point for projects of propaganda and asymmetric warfare.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestine supporters argue that the Israeli government exposes a reality of violence and oppression against Palestinians that was already in practice. Also, Azerbaijan says it will not allow Israel to attack Iran from its soil.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the multipolar world order. Neoliberalism is crashing the US-led economic and military world order. Also, we discuss the Chinese diplomatic and economic presence in the Middle East and whether the Ukraine crisis is the catalyst for the fall of US hegemony.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. US utility giants are reaping huge profits as workers suffer from exploding prices. Also, Chinese and Russian leadership of a new world economic order may doom the petrodollar as the foundation of US hegemony.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela fiercely rejects the congressional "Bolivar Act," and Alex Saab's trial exposes US diplomatic espionage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

