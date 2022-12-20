https://sputniknews.com/20221220/the-january-6th-committee-announces-criminal-referrals-against-trump-1105623587.html

The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump

The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Elon Musk poll on his Twitter CEO status, and the January 6th... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-20T09:22+0000

2022-12-20T09:22+0000

2022-12-20T09:22+0000

the backstory

arizona

january 6

belarus

jfk assassination

texas

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/13/1105623427_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_01082c4d78698895dcba3da92d957ee1.png

The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Elon Musk poll on his Twitter CEO status, and the January 6th committee recommending charges against Donald Trump.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Hit by Drone Strike, Republicans Have Changed Over the Decades, and Congressional Hearings for Genuine ReasonsMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Title 42 Will Stay for Now, El Paso Under Siege, and Democrats Avoid ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about President Putin in Minsk, the power grid in Ukraine, and the CIA involvement in the JFK assassination. Scott commented on the changes the Republican party has gone through and the need for Congressional investigations into the CIA. Scott talked about Belarus, and Moscow aligning itself with Minsk.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about demographic changes, the Supreme Court decision on the border, and the Biden administration in court to end Title 42. Mark discussed the 2022 midterms and how voters saw immigration. Mark reviewed the Supreme Court's decision on Title 42 and the expected end of Title 42 in early 2023.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

arizona

belarus

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

arizona, january 6, belarus, jfk assassination, texas, immigration, аудио