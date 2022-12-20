International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump
The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Elon Musk poll on his Twitter CEO status, and the January 6th...
the backstory
arizona
january 6
belarus
jfk assassination
texas
immigration
The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Elon Musk poll on his Twitter CEO status, and the January 6th committee recommending charges against Donald Trump.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Hit by Drone Strike, Republicans Have Changed Over the Decades, and Congressional Hearings for Genuine ReasonsMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Title 42 Will Stay for Now, El Paso Under Siege, and Democrats Avoid ImmigrationIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about President Putin in Minsk, the power grid in Ukraine, and the CIA involvement in the JFK assassination. Scott commented on the changes the Republican party has gone through and the need for Congressional investigations into the CIA. Scott talked about Belarus, and Moscow aligning itself with Minsk.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about demographic changes, the Supreme Court decision on the border, and the Biden administration in court to end Title 42. Mark discussed the 2022 midterms and how voters saw immigration. Mark reviewed the Supreme Court's decision on Title 42 and the expected end of Title 42 in early 2023.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump

The Backstory
The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Elon Musk poll on his Twitter CEO status, and the January 6th committee recommending charges against Donald Trump.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Hit by Drone Strike, Republicans Have Changed Over the Decades, and Congressional Hearings for Genuine Reasons

Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Title 42 Will Stay for Now, El Paso Under Siege, and Democrats Avoid Immigration

In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about President Putin in Minsk, the power grid in Ukraine, and the CIA involvement in the JFK assassination. Scott commented on the changes the Republican party has gone through and the need for Congressional investigations into the CIA. Scott talked about Belarus, and Moscow aligning itself with Minsk.

In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about demographic changes, the Supreme Court decision on the border, and the Biden administration in court to end Title 42. Mark discussed the 2022 midterms and how voters saw immigration. Mark reviewed the Supreme Court's decision on Title 42 and the expected end of Title 42 in early 2023.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
