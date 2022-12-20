The January 6th Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Trump
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Elon Musk poll on his Twitter CEO status, and the January 6th committee recommending charges against Donald Trump.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Hit by Drone Strike, Republicans Have Changed Over the Decades, and Congressional Hearings for Genuine Reasons
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Title 42 Will Stay for Now, El Paso Under Siege, and Democrats Avoid Immigration
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about President Putin in Minsk, the power grid in Ukraine, and the CIA involvement in the JFK assassination. Scott commented on the changes the Republican party has gone through and the need for Congressional investigations into the CIA. Scott talked about Belarus, and Moscow aligning itself with Minsk.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Krikorian about demographic changes, the Supreme Court decision on the border, and the Biden administration in court to end Title 42. Mark discussed the 2022 midterms and how voters saw immigration. Mark reviewed the Supreme Court's decision on Title 42 and the expected end of Title 42 in early 2023.
