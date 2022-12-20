https://sputniknews.com/20221220/raytheon-runs-new-hybrid-propulsion-system-for-first-time-in-successful-test-1105652594.html

Raytheon Runs New Hybrid Propulsion System for First Time in Successful Test

Raytheon Runs New Hybrid Propulsion System for First Time in Successful Test

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Raytheon Technologies on Tuesday issued a press release announcing that it has successfully tested its new hybrid-electric propulsion... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-20T20:32+0000

2022-12-20T20:32+0000

2022-12-20T20:28+0000

military

raytheon

propulsion system

hybrid

canada

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106873/57/1068735705_0:312:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_2a80f6ca8dba742af15bbd4dc75632a2.jpg

"Raytheon Technologies announced today the successful first engine run of the company's regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator, marking a key milestone towards flight testing, targeted to begin in 2024," the release said. "The propulsion system's initial run took place at Pratt & Whitney's innovation facility in Longueuil, Quebec, and performed as expected." The new system fully integrates a one-megawatt electric motor that was developed by Collins Aerospace with a Pratt & Whitney fuel-burning engine specially adapted for hybrid-electric operations, the release said. Hybrid-electric propulsion technology offers significant potential to optimize efficiency across a range of different aircraft applications, helping the aerospace industry meet its goal for achieving net zero emissions, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20220916/beijing-slaps-sanctions-on-raytheon-boeing-execs-over-taiwan-arms-sales-1100865378.html

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

raytheon, propulsion system, hybrid, canada