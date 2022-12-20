International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
2022 US Midterms
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/arizona-judge-rules-two-of-kari-lakes-claims-challenging-governor-election-results-can-go-to-trial-1105647125.html
Arizona Judge Rules Two of Kari Lake's Claims Challenging Governor Election Results Can Go to Trial
Arizona Judge Rules Two of Kari Lake's Claims Challenging Governor Election Results Can Go to Trial
A number of candidates have alleged that there were instances of voter fraud in the November 2022 midterm elections. One such candidate, Arizona Republican... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T15:49+0000
2022-12-20T15:49+0000
2022 us midterms
us governors
kari lake
katie hobbs
trial
midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104259511_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_552bd7c6b3b2562e6f37f924ff0e5315.jpg
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Monday evening ruled that eight of the 10 counts identified in Kari Lake's claim challenging Democrat Governor-elect Katie Hobbs' election victory did not fall under the proper criteria under Arizona law. However, the judge allowed the remaining two counts to proceed: alleged intentional interference by election officials affecting Maricopa County ballot printers and chain of custody violations.Lake will have to produce evidence that Maricopa County employees had interfered with Election Day printers resulting in her losing votes. Lake claims that county employees intentionally interfered with the printers because Republicans prefer to vote on Election Day. As the Republican candidate, she was therefore the one who was most affected.Similarly, Lake will have to present evidence that Maricopa County violated its election manual regarding the ballot chain of custody, namely evidence that county staff added about 300,000 ballots and that this led to her loss (according to the results, Kari Lake's opponent, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, won by a margin of about 17,000 votes).Maricopa County and the governor-elect felt that the 10 counts could not be considered sufficient to proceed with the case. Moreover, the defense argued that all of Lake's claims were related to procedures put in place well before the election and that Lake should have filed such claims before Election Day.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104259511_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3618e80d517ca27f120f0925fd38900e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gop kari lake’s suits 2022 arizona governor elections results, kari lake vs katie hobbs, us arizona 2022 elections disputes
gop kari lake’s suits 2022 arizona governor elections results, kari lake vs katie hobbs, us arizona 2022 elections disputes

Arizona Judge Rules Two of Kari Lake's Claims Challenging Governor Election Results Can Go to Trial

15:49 GMT 20.12.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinKari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
A number of candidates have alleged that there were instances of voter fraud in the November 2022 midterm elections. One such candidate, Arizona Republican Kari Lake, has already filed a lawsuit, and her claim will be heard in part in court this week.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Monday evening ruled that eight of the 10 counts identified in Kari Lake's claim challenging Democrat Governor-elect Katie Hobbs' election victory did not fall under the proper criteria under Arizona law.
However, the judge allowed the remaining two counts to proceed: alleged intentional interference by election officials affecting Maricopa County ballot printers and chain of custody violations.

"Plaintiff must show at trial that the [Election Day] printer malfunctions were intentional, and directed to affect the results of the election, and that such actions did actually affect the outcome," the judge said.

Lake will have to produce evidence that Maricopa County employees had interfered with Election Day printers resulting in her losing votes. Lake claims that county employees intentionally interfered with the printers because Republicans prefer to vote on Election Day. As the Republican candidate, she was therefore the one who was most affected.
Similarly, Lake will have to present evidence that Maricopa County violated its election manual regarding the ballot chain of custody, namely evidence that county staff added about 300,000 ballots and that this led to her loss (according to the results, Kari Lake's opponent, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, won by a margin of about 17,000 votes).
Maricopa County and the governor-elect felt that the 10 counts could not be considered sufficient to proceed with the case. Moreover, the defense argued that all of Lake's claims were related to procedures put in place well before the election and that Lake should have filed such claims before Election Day.

"If there’s anything rotten in Arizona, it is what this contest represents," an attorney for Hobbs said at the hearing. "For the past several years, our democracy and its basic guiding principles have been under sustained assault from candidates who just cannot or will not accept the fact that they lost."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала