Putin: Situation in Russia's New Regions Complicated But Forces Must Ensure Security for Citizens

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions is extremely difficult, security agencies in... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International
Putin made the remarks while congratulating Russian security agencies' officers on their professional holiday, which is celebrated on December 20. He said that in recent years Russia's security services have been working with high efficiency."I would like to especially note the units of security agencies that have begun to operate in the new regions of Russia," the Russian president said. "And it is your duty to do everything necessary to ensure their security to the maximum, respect for their rights and freedoms," he said. The Russian leader continued, noting that the work of Russia's security agencies should be intensified in key areas amid new threats."Today, the dynamically changing global situation, the emergence of new threats and risks place increased demands on the entire system of Russian security agencies. And this means that you must seriously intensify work in key areas, make the most of your operational, technical, and personnel potential for this," Putin said.Putin also said the fight against terrorism remains one of the main priorities for all Russian security agencies, primarily the Federal Security Service (FSB).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions is extremely difficult, security agencies in Russia's new regions must do everything to ensure maximum security, respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin made the remarks while congratulating Russian security agencies' officers on their professional holiday, which is celebrated on December 20. He said that in recent years Russia's security services have been working with high efficiency.
"I would like to especially note the units of security agencies that have begun to operate in the new regions of Russia," the Russian president said.
"Yes, it is difficult for you now, the situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions is extremely difficult. But the people living there - Russian citizens - hope for you, for your protection."
"And it is your duty to do everything necessary to ensure their security to the maximum, respect for their rights and freedoms," he said.
The Russian leader continued, noting that the work of Russia's security agencies should be intensified in key areas amid new threats.
"Today, the dynamically changing global situation, the emergence of new threats and risks place increased demands on the entire system of Russian security agencies. And this means that you must seriously intensify work in key areas, make the most of your operational, technical, and personnel potential for this," Putin said.
Putin also said the fight against terrorism remains one of the main priorities for all Russian security agencies, primarily the Federal Security Service (FSB).