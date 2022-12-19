https://sputniknews.com/20221219/new-study-drought-might-have-forced-attila-the-hun-to-invade-rome-1105617187.html

New Study: Drought Might Have Forced Attila the Hun to Invade Rome

New Study: Drought Might Have Forced Attila the Hun to Invade Rome

The Huns' invasion of Europe began in the 370s AD, when nomadic tribes attacked the Goths, marking the start of a new period in history - the Great Migration... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-19T17:05+0000

2022-12-19T17:05+0000

2022-12-19T17:05+0000

science & tech

roman empire

invasion

drought

tree

tree leaves

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/13/1105616716_0:342:1025:918_1920x0_80_0_0_46f2422c3db8040a09e6dff619f48e63.jpg

Cambridge historians Susanne Hakenbeck from the Department of Archaeology and Ulf Büntgen from the Department of Geography conducted a study and found that the Hunnic invasion of the Western Roman Empire may have been caused by drought. They reconstructed the climate over the last 2,000 years by analyzing tree rings.It turned out that there were many droughts in the area of modern Hungary in the fourth and fifth centuries AD. In particular, the period 420-450 AD was a dry one and significantly reduced harvests and the availability of fodder for livestock outside the Danube and Tisza floodplains. The driest years immediately preceded the invasion of the west and the subsequent campaign against the Eastern Roman Empire in 447.During this period, the Huns were living along the Danube. This is also consistent with a recent analysis of skeletons, according to which many Huns began to consume more livestock products at this time, shifting to mobile animal grazing.The authors of the study also suggest that the Huns may have been interested in food rather than gold, but this hypothesis is yet to be proven. This would be consistent with one of Attila's demands from the Roman Empire - to provide him with an area along the Danube "five days journey wide." It is likely that there were rich pastures there that would allow them to survive the drought.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

what were the reasons of attila's invasion, attila invaded rome why, why did hunns invade rome, drought and hunns