https://sputniknews.com/20221219/eu-should-construct-barriers-to-control-migrant-influx-says-epp-1105574329.html

EU Should Construct Barriers to Control Migrant Influx Says EPP

EU Should Construct Barriers to Control Migrant Influx Says EPP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the European People's Party (EPP) and Leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber does not exclude... 19.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-19T02:55+0000

2022-12-19T02:55+0000

2022-12-19T02:55+0000

world

european people’s party (epp)

manfred weber

migrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105104673_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5c7c990f74d11802891ffb046c12be1e.jpg

Speaking in an interview with German publisher Funke Mediengruppe, Weber said that the European Union must boost border control both at sea and on land, and, if needed, barriers should be built to make it easier to control the number of arriving migrants. Weber warned that if the EU does not take action now, a new migrant crisis will be inevitable. Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees from countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Migrants have been trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans. The Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated the situation, pushing millions to flee the country. According to the United Nations, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine had been staying in Europe as of November 1.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european people’s party (epp), manfred weber, migrants