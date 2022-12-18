https://sputniknews.com/20221218/two-deep-space-super-earths-might-be-mostly-water--1105564407.html

Two Deep Space Super-Earths Might Be Mostly Water

An exoplanet is a planet outside the solar system.

A team of researchers from the University of Montreal led by Caroline Piaulet has found evidence that two exoplanets orbiting a red dwarf may be "water worlds" - planets with a significant portion of their material made up of H20. The exoplanets are 218 light years away in the Lyra constellation and do not resemble any of the planets in our solar system.Researchers state the planets may not have oceans on the planet’s surface like those on Earth.In 2014, the Kepler telescope discovered three planets orbiting the Kepler-138 star. After studying the system with Hubble and Spitzer telescopes, it became clear that the exoplanets Kepler-138c and Kepler-138d are not in the habitable zone (the distance from the star at which liquid water could be present on their surface).

