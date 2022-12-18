https://sputniknews.com/20221218/tens-of-thousands-left-without-power-after-heavy-snowstorm-in-us-northeast-1105572453.html

Tens of Thousands Left Without Power After Heavy Snowstorm in US Northeast

Tens of Thousands Left Without Power After Heavy Snowstorm in US Northeast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands of people were hit by power outages in the northeast of the United States on Sunday due to a heavy snowstorm, according to... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

Around 66,600 subscribers were disconnected from the power grid in the US state of Maine, with 8,500 and 6,200 people in New Hampshire and Vermont, the portal said. US media reported that the winter storm dropped up to 19 inches (50 centimeters) of snow on the region of New England and some areas in the state of New York.All three major power companies in Maine that are tracked by PowerOutage.us are experiencing significant outages. Central Maine Power reports over 45,000 customers without power, more than 6% of their total customers. Around the same percentage of customers of Versant Power, 6.5% are experiencing an outage. Meanwhile, the smaller Eastern Maine Power Cooperative has roughly 10.7% of its 12,878 currently in the dark. Local media reports indicate that some customers have been out for over 24 hours.Temperatures in Maine are expected to drop to 23 F (-5 C) overnight on Sunday.

