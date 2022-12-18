https://sputniknews.com/20221218/putin-congratulates-argentine-president-on-2022-world-cup-victory---kremlin-1105573004.html

Putin Congratulates Argentine President on 2022 World Cup Victory - Kremlin

Putin Congratulates Argentine President on 2022 World Cup Victory - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, to congratulate him on the victory of the...

"Vladimir Putin has just held a phone conversation with President Fernandez of Argentina and warmly congratulated him on the victory of the Argentine national team at the FIFA World Cup," Peskov told reporters on Sunday. Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also congratulated Argentina with its victory. Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time (previous victories in 1978 and 1986). In the semifinal game on Wednesday France defeated Morocco 2-0. On Saturday, Croatia won the World Cup bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff.

