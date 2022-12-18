Putin Congratulates Argentine President on 2022 World Cup Victory - Kremlin

International
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
"Vladimir Putin has just held a phone conversation with President Fernandez of Argentina and warmly congratulated him on the victory of the Argentine national team at the FIFA World Cup," Peskov told reporters on Sunday. Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also congratulated Argentina with its victory. Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time (previous victories in 1978 and 1986). In the semifinal game on Wednesday France defeated Morocco 2-0. On Saturday, Croatia won the World Cup bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff.
© Sputnik / Pool / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks after trilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks after trilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on Monday, October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© Sputnik / Pool
