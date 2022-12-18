International
Iran to Launch at Least Two Domestically-Produced Nahid Satellites by Spring
Iran to Launch at Least Two Domestically-Produced Nahid Satellites by Spring
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will put into orbit at least two domestically-produced satellites, Nahid-1 and Nahid-2, by the spring of 2023, Iranian Minister of...
Both are homegrown satellites. Nahid-2 has telecommunications equipment as well as an engine for orbital maneuvers. Nahid-2 is considered an important advancement in Iran's orbital spacecraft production.
12:50 GMT 18.12.2022
This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows the launch of Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called "Zuljanah," at an undisclosed location, Iran.
This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, shows the launch of Iran's newest satellite-carrier rocket, called Zuljanah, at an undisclosed location, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry
