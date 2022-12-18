https://sputniknews.com/20221218/iran-to-launch-at-least-two-domestically-produced-nahid-satellites-by-spring-1105566152.html

Iran to Launch at Least Two Domestically-Produced Nahid Satellites by Spring

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will put into orbit at least two domestically-produced satellites, Nahid-1 and Nahid-2, by the spring of 2023

Both are homegrown satellites. Nahid-2 has telecommunications equipment as well as an engine for orbital maneuvers. Nahid-2 is considered an important advancement in Iran's orbital spacecraft production.

2022

