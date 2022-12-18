https://sputniknews.com/20221218/greece-to-allocate-59-billion-for-defense-as-part-of-2023-budget---minister-1105556348.html
Greece to Allocate $5.9 Billion for Defense as Part of 2023 Budget
01:58 GMT 18.12.2022 (Updated: 01:59 GMT 18.12.2022)
ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek parliament has adopted the 2023 budget, which will include defense spending worth 5.65 billion euros ($5.9 billion), Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said.
"This [defense] budget will change from 6.39 billion euros in 2022 to 5.65 billion euros in total for defense in 2023," Panagiotopoulos said on Saturday, during the discussion in parliament of the state budget for fiscal year 2023, as broadcast by Greece’s defense ministry.
According to Greek media reports, the budget was adopted by the votes of the ruling New Democracy party, while all opposition parties voted against it.
According to the new budget, Greece’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 1.8% in 2023, from 5.6% this year, and will reach 224.134 billion euros (as compared to 210.170 billion euros this year).
Inflation is projected to rise by 5% in 2023 in Greece, from 9.7% this year.