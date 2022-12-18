https://sputniknews.com/20221218/greece-to-allocate-59-billion-for-defense-as-part-of-2023-budget---minister-1105556348.html

Greece to Allocate $5.9 Billion for Defense as Part of 2023 Budget

Greece to Allocate $5.9 Billion for Defense as Part of 2023 Budget

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek parliament has adopted the 2023 budget, which will include defense spending worth 5.65 billion euros ($5.9 billion), Minister of... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-18T01:58+0000

2022-12-18T01:58+0000

2022-12-18T01:59+0000

military

greece

military budget

military budget

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096908927_0:200:3073:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_be1b80cf281759550e7ad181587aa8ba.jpg

"This [defense] budget will change from 6.39 billion euros in 2022 to 5.65 billion euros in total for defense in 2023," Panagiotopoulos said on Saturday, during the discussion in parliament of the state budget for fiscal year 2023, as broadcast by Greece’s defense ministry. According to Greek media reports, the budget was adopted by the votes of the ruling New Democracy party, while all opposition parties voted against it. According to the new budget, Greece’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 1.8% in 2023, from 5.6% this year, and will reach 224.134 billion euros (as compared to 210.170 billion euros this year). Inflation is projected to rise by 5% in 2023 in Greece, from 9.7% this year.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, military budget, military budget