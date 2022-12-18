https://sputniknews.com/20221218/et-want-big-apple-nyc-sees-surge-in-ufo-sightings-this-year-1105571071.html
ET Want Big Apple: NYC Sees Surge in UFO 'Sightings' This Year
ET Want Big Apple: NYC Sees Surge in UFO 'Sightings' This Year
UFO sightings around the world have spawned numerous conspiracy theories with witnesses trying to provide photo or video "evidence" - usually of questionable quality - to support their claims that aliens are real.
Twenty-eight UFO sightings were reported in 2022 in New York, 1 more than in 2021, according to the National UFO Reporting Center. For the first time, people accompanied their claims with photographs (although their authenticity is yet to be verified).
Some reported sightings included "six orbs in... different positions," "two shape-shifting objects that stayed together" and "a craft that changed directions and hovered multiple times (up, down, left, right), that was easily distinguishable from a plane" from various boroughs of the Big Apple.
The results of all sightings in all boroughs are as follows:
One citizen reported a “large, silent chevron/boomerang-shaped craft” which moved across the Manhattan sky on August 23.
"It was above the clouds, but still oddly visible and clearly not an airplane or any other kind of aircraft we had seen,” the dumbfounded dad said. “It was very large and totally quiet and moving steadily, smooth, and quickly — no sound... No one else seemed to notice."
Overall, the National UFO Reporting Center had 167 reported flying objects across the state in 2022.
The center is a non-governmental, non-profit corporation registered in Washington State, the United States, that investigates UFO sightings and/or alien contacts. It was founded in 1974. The center “makes no claims as to the validity of the information in any of these reports,” adding that “obvious hoaxes have been omitted, however, most reports have been posted exactly as received in the author’s own words.” The website of the center was reworked in 2022, which allowed people to attach photo/video "evidence" to their reports.