Argentina’s President to Watch World Cup Final From Home

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez says he will not travel to Qatar for the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, December 18, Argentina will play against France in the finals of the FIFA World Cup.French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to attend the World Cup final. On Wednesday, Macron watched the semifinal game, in which France defeated Morocco 2-0. On Saturday, Croatia won the World Cup bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar.

