Argentina’s President to Watch World Cup Final From Home

2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
On Sunday, December 18, Argentina will play against France in the finals of the FIFA World Cup.French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he would travel to Qatar on Sunday to attend the World Cup final. On Wednesday, Macron watched the semifinal game, in which France defeated Morocco 2-0. On Saturday, Croatia won the World Cup bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff at the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar.
