https://sputniknews.com/20221217/us-to-send-expert-team-to-investigate-burst-of-aquadom-aquarium-in-berlin-reports-say-1105553590.html

US to Send Expert Team to Investigate Burst of AquaDom Aquarium in Berlin, Reports Say

US to Send Expert Team to Investigate Burst of AquaDom Aquarium in Berlin, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US company Reynolds Polymer Technology, which took part in the construction of AquaDom hotel aquarium, will send a team of experts to Berlin... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-17T15:54+0000

2022-12-17T15:54+0000

2022-12-17T15:54+0000

world

aquarium

berlin

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105553442_0:199:2364:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_20414eeb7f338b3d26522d94047e1675.jpg

AquaDom, a huge cylindrical aquarium in Berlin downtown, suddenly burst on Friday morning, injuring two people and sending floods of water into the street. The tank housed around 1,500 fish of 100 different species and nearly all of them died in the incident. With a height of 16 meters (53 feet) and 11.5 meters in diameter, AquaDom was one of Berlin’s most famous landmarks. It held 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water and its total weight stood at 2,000 tonnes (4.4 million pounds). On Friday, animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it was considering legal action against the owners of the AquaDom hotel aquarium and called for a memorial in front of the place to honor the creatures that had died in it.

berlin

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

burst of aquadom aquarium, aquadom rupture, giant aquarium berlin