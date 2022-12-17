https://sputniknews.com/20221217/russian-government-oks-extra-94mln-in-funding-for-civil-aviation-management-1105544008.html
Russian Government OKs Extra $94Mln in Funding for Civil Aviation Management
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government announced Saturday that an extra 6 billion rubles ($94 million) in national reserve funds would be allocated to the civil aviation industry to ensure safety and regularity of flights.
"The government has allocated an additional 6 billion rubles to support the air traffic management system in the face of external restrictions. The money will be disbursed from a reserve fund to support aeronautical servicing of at least a million flights," the official statement read.
The money will go to the State Air Traffic Management Corporation, which is tasked with creating an economic system for air traffic management and ensuring the safety of civil aviation flights. It comes on top of 15 billion rubles allocated by the government in September, bringing the total funding in 2022 up to 21 billion rubles.