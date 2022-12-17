https://sputniknews.com/20221217/russian-government-oks-extra-94mln-in-funding-for-civil-aviation-management-1105544008.html

Russian Government OKs Extra $94Mln in Funding for Civil Aviation Management

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government announced Saturday that an extra 6 billion rubles ($94 million) in national reserve funds would be allocated to the... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

The money will go to the State Air Traffic Management Corporation, which is tasked with creating an economic system for air traffic management and ensuring the safety of civil aviation flights. It comes on top of 15 billion rubles allocated by the government in September, bringing the total funding in 2022 up to 21 billion rubles.

