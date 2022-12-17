https://sputniknews.com/20221217/new-office-tracking-ufos-has-received-several-hundred-reports-since-july-1105537517.html

Hundreds of reports of unidentified flying objects have been sent to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) since it was set up in July to track unidentified objects in the sky, space, or ocean.Prior to the AARO’s formation, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that there were 144 such reports from 2004 to 2021, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick said new reports of UFOs are in the “several hundreds” since the office’s creation.One reason for the increase in reports may be that the government has been working to destigmatize reporting UFOs. Each branch of the military now has its own reporting methods for sightings. Previously, the pilots and other service members who reported the objects feared being ostracized for seeing something associated with alien conspiracies.In May, Congress held a hearing on the subject, the first one focused on unidentified flying objects in over 50 years. Members were concerned not only about the potential alien origin of the objects, but also that they could be new technology from Russia, China, or a different potential adversary.Kirkpatrick said the objects could potentially be new technology like the next generation of stealth fighters or stealth bombers being mistaken for UFOs. He also believes the objects could be drones or hypersonic missiles. He notes that both the US and China have access to those types of technologies and says he is working with the Pentagon to identify signatures for any new technologies they or intelligence agencies are testing.In a 2021 "60 Minutes" interview, Navy pilot Ryan Graves revealed he saw the objects “everyday” for years while flying off the Atlantic coast. UFOs have also been reported recently over London and Hong Kong.

