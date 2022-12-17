https://sputniknews.com/20221217/german-police-recover-part-of-haul-from-2019-green-vault-museum-burglary-1105553274.html
German Police Recover Part of Haul From 2019 Green Vault Museum Burglary
German Police Recover Part of Haul From 2019 Green Vault Museum Burglary
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police have recovered a significant part of the treasures stolen in 2019 from the Green Vault museum in Dresden, police and... 17.12.2022
On November 25, 2019, thieves stole 17th-18th century diamond jewelry with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($120 million), prosecutors said. The first suspects were taken into custody only a year after the burglary. A significant part of the haul was recovered "on the night of December 16-17, 2022 in Berlin," police and prosecutors said in a joint statement. An initial inspection suggests that a total of 31 individual pieces were secured, including "several pieces that appear to be complete," such as a diamond-studded breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle. The treasures will undergo forensic examination to ensure their authenticity and completeness, police and prosecutors said.
15:46 GMT 17.12.2022 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 17.12.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police have recovered a significant part of the treasures stolen in 2019 from the Green Vault museum in Dresden, police and prosecutor's office said on Saturday.
On November 25, 2019, thieves stole 17th-18th century diamond jewelry with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($120 million), prosecutors said. The first suspects were taken into custody only a year after the burglary.
A significant part of the haul was recovered "on the night of December 16-17, 2022 in Berlin," police and prosecutors said in a joint statement. An initial inspection suggests that a total of 31 individual pieces were secured, including "several pieces that appear to be complete," such as a diamond-studded breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle.
"The secured items were transferred to Dresden under the protection of special police forces", the statement read.
The treasures will undergo forensic examination to ensure their authenticity and completeness, police and prosecutors said.