German Police Recover Part of Haul From 2019 Green Vault Museum Burglary

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German police have recovered a significant part of the treasures stolen in 2019 from the Green Vault museum in Dresden, police and... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

On November 25, 2019, thieves stole 17th-18th century diamond jewelry with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($120 million), prosecutors said. The first suspects were taken into custody only a year after the burglary. A significant part of the haul was recovered "on the night of December 16-17, 2022 in Berlin," police and prosecutors said in a joint statement. An initial inspection suggests that a total of 31 individual pieces were secured, including "several pieces that appear to be complete," such as a diamond-studded breast star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle. The treasures will undergo forensic examination to ensure their authenticity and completeness, police and prosecutors said.

