The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Elon Bans Journalists for Doxxing and The Truth on the JFK Assassination
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | The Trump NFT was a Dud, Trump's Free Speech Policy, and Twitter Files 6Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Was a Royalty Language, The Twitter Files Matter, and Elon Musk is UniqueIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the NFT announcement, Trump supporters worried about the former president's inner circle, and the overshadowed free speech policy proposed by Donald Trump. Melik questioned why Donald Trump would announce NFT trading cards and who may have proposed this idea to him. Melik commented on the newest Twitter files dump and former FBI employees who worked for Twitter.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the history of royal families, the JFK files that remain unreleased, and Elon Musk banning doxxing. Ted commented on Elon Musk banning journalists for doxxing and the dangers of doxxing a person's location. He also talked about the JFK assassination and how the term conspiracy theory came to the forefront in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
09:38 GMT 17.12.2022
The Backstory
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Elon Musk banning Twitter accounts for doxxing real time locations, and Henry Kissinger details a Ukraine peace proposal.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | The Trump NFT was a Dud, Trump's Free Speech Policy, and Twitter Files 6

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Was a Royalty Language, The Twitter Files Matter, and Elon Musk is Unique

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about the NFT announcement, Trump supporters worried about the former president's inner circle, and the overshadowed free speech policy proposed by Donald Trump. Melik questioned why Donald Trump would announce NFT trading cards and who may have proposed this idea to him. Melik commented on the newest Twitter files dump and former FBI employees who worked for Twitter.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the history of royal families, the JFK files that remain unreleased, and Elon Musk banning doxxing. Ted commented on Elon Musk banning journalists for doxxing and the dangers of doxxing a person's location. He also talked about the JFK assassination and how the term conspiracy theory came to the forefront in America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
