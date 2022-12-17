International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221217/eco-activists-break-into-chemical-plant-in-lyon---climate-movement-1105555823.html
Eco-activists Break Into Chemical Plant in Lyon - Climate Movement
Eco-activists Break Into Chemical Plant in Lyon - Climate Movement
PARIS (Sputnik) - Eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement have entered the Arkema chemical plant near Lyon to denounce environmental pollution... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-17T22:54+0000
2022-12-17T22:54+0000
world
extinction rebellion
climate
protest
pollution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082602283_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0e95554ee00668589271c1764154ec57.jpg
In addition to the protest action at the Arkema site in Pierre-Benite (Rhone), another action was carried out in a public building in Lyon, the movement said. The eco-activists graffitied the site in Lyon, according to local media reports. The group said that the protest action was meant to bring public awareness to the pollution of the environment and the poisoning of local residents by the chemicals produced by this industrial site. According to Extinction Rebellion, about 20 activists were detained on Saturday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082602283_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_021c86088d80de276afad700460f5fb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
extinction rebellion, climate, protest, pollution
extinction rebellion, climate, protest, pollution

Eco-activists Break Into Chemical Plant in Lyon - Climate Movement

22:54 GMT 17.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / HENRIK MONTGOMERYClimate acitivists from the Extinction Rebellion movement demonstrate in central Stockholm, Sweden, on August 28, 2020.
Climate acitivists from the Extinction Rebellion movement demonstrate in central Stockholm, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / HENRIK MONTGOMERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Eco-activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement have entered the Arkema chemical plant near Lyon to denounce environmental pollution, the group informs.
In addition to the protest action at the Arkema site in Pierre-Benite (Rhone), another action was carried out in a public building in Lyon, the movement said.
"Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Lyon, hundreds of ‘rebels’ took part in an action against one of the petrochemical giants: Arkema," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement on its website.
The eco-activists graffitied the site in Lyon, according to local media reports. The group said that the protest action was meant to bring public awareness to the pollution of the environment and the poisoning of local residents by the chemicals produced by this industrial site.
According to Extinction Rebellion, about 20 activists were detained on Saturday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала