https://sputniknews.com/20221216/white-house-makes-a-case-against-yemen-resolution-while-sen-bernie-sanders-pulls-back-1105499099.html

White House Makes a Case Against Yemen Resolution While Sen. Bernie Sanders Pulls Back

White House Makes a Case Against Yemen Resolution While Sen. Bernie Sanders Pulls Back

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the withdrawal of the... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T04:51+0000

2022-12-16T04:51+0000

2022-12-16T10:00+0000

fault lines

donald trump

ron desantis

joe biden

donetsk

yemen war

twitter

saudi arabia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105498886_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_df916d9851f872050cc602a8aad57458.png

White House makes a case against Yemen resolution while Sen. Bernie Sanders pulls back On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the withdrawal of the Yemen War Power Resolution support from Senator Bernie Sanders as the White House opposed it.

Eva Bartlett - Independent Writer & JournalistDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'Sabrina Salvati - PodcasterRobert Patillo - Attorney & Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Eva Barlett in Moscow about the latest on Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine as Ukrainians fired rockets in the city of Donetsk.Later in the hour, Daniel McAdams joins the team to talk about Senator Bernie Sanders withdrawing his support for the Yemen War Power Resolution as the White House makes a case against it.In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sabrina Salvati to talk about the #Twitterfiles as former CEO Jack Dorsey says there was no political motivation to censor conservatives during his time working in the social platform.Later in the last hour, the hosts spoke to Robert Patillo about the latest polling numbers favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Former President Donald Trump in the scenario the Governor would run for the 2024 presidential bid.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

donetsk

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

donald trump, ron desantis, joe biden, donetsk, yemen war, twitter, saudi arabia, аудио