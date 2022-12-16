https://sputniknews.com/20221216/white-house-makes-a-case-against-yemen-resolution-while-sen-bernie-sanders-pulls-back-1105499099.html
White House Makes a Case Against Yemen Resolution While Sen. Bernie Sanders Pulls Back
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the withdrawal of the Yemen War Power Resolution support from Senator Bernie Sanders as the White House opposed it.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the withdrawal of the Yemen War Power Resolution support from Senator Bernie Sanders as the White House opposed it.
Eva Bartlett - Independent Writer & Journalist
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'
Sabrina Salvati - Podcaster
Robert Patillo - Attorney & Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Eva Barlett in Moscow about the latest on Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine as Ukrainians fired rockets in the city of Donetsk.
Later in the hour, Daniel McAdams joins the team to talk about Senator Bernie Sanders withdrawing his support for the Yemen War Power Resolution as the White House makes a case against it.
In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sabrina Salvati to talk about the #Twitterfiles as former CEO Jack Dorsey says there was no political motivation to censor conservatives during his time working in the social platform.
Later in the last hour, the hosts spoke to Robert Patillo about the latest polling numbers favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Former President Donald Trump in the scenario the Governor would run for the 2024 presidential bid.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.