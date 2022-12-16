https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-looks-to-deepen-ukraine-conflict-as-world-rejects-its-dominance-1105502754.html

US Looks to Deepen Ukraine Conflict as World Rejects Its Dominance

House Report Details Oil Companies' Greenwashing, Xi Furthers Trend To Multipolarity In Arab Summit, Alex Saab Gets A Hearing In Miami 16.12.2022

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss a House committee report on the oil industry’s “greenwashing” activities and how pledges made to transition to cleaner sources of energy are used to obscure their true intentions, why the government is likely to do nothing about these propaganda tactics and the broader impacts of climate change, and why the solution to the climate crisis can only be found in mass movements and in a socialist system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent summit with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, how the agreements between China and the Gulf states affects the global political landscape and economy, how China grapples with issues of human rights in places like Saudi Arabia and Israel and its commitment to non-interference in the affairs of other countries, and China’s place in the growing global trend toward multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by William Camacaro, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss a hearing in the case of Alex Saab, who was arrested in Cape Verde despite the fact that he was on diplomatic business, the US government’s arguments that because he was only a temporary diplomat that he was not protected under diplomatic immunity, and how this trial fits into the hybrid warfare being waged on Venezuela by the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the right-wing elements that Benjamin Netanyahu is courting to join his government after his Likud party won the most seats, but not the majority, in the Israeli Knesset, the shift in global politics marked by the US war drives against Russia and China and resistance to the US “rules-based order,” and why the Biden administration’s reported intention to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine is dangerous and escalatory.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

