Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured

ANKARA(Sputnik) - A car bomb went off in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır on Friday morning, injuring at least nine police officers, local... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

The incident occurred at 05:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT), when a car exploded near a passing bus that was carrying police officers from the special task force, according to the authorities.The police officers were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no fatalities were caused by the blast.Diyarbakır authorities said that two suspects were detained following to the incident.

