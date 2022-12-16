International
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured
ANKARA(Sputnik) - A car bomb went off in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır on Friday morning, injuring at least nine police officers, local... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
The incident occurred at 05:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT), when a car exploded near a passing bus that was carrying police officers from the special task force, according to the authorities.The police officers were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no fatalities were caused by the blast.Diyarbakır authorities said that two suspects were detained following to the incident.
06:27 GMT 16.12.2022
ANKARA(Sputnik) - A car bomb went off in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır on Friday morning, injuring at least nine police officers, local authorities said.
The incident occurred at 05:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT), when a car exploded near a passing bus that was carrying police officers from the special task force, according to the authorities.
The police officers were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no fatalities were caused by the blast.
Diyarbakır authorities said that two suspects were detained following to the incident.
