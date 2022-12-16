https://sputniknews.com/20221216/explosion-in-turkeys-diyarbakir-leaves-9-police-officers-injured-1105509529.html
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured
ANKARA(Sputnik) - A car bomb went off in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır on Friday morning, injuring at least nine police officers, local... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T06:27+0000
2022-12-16T06:27+0000
2022-12-16T06:27+0000
world
turkey
blast
explosion
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104918/40/1049184082_0:200:6269:3726_1920x0_80_0_0_8a0841023fc75f2106b2f830b83ad487.jpg
The incident occurred at 05:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT), when a car exploded near a passing bus that was carrying police officers from the special task force, according to the authorities.The police officers were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no fatalities were caused by the blast.Diyarbakır authorities said that two suspects were detained following to the incident.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104918/40/1049184082_519:0:5751:3924_1920x0_80_0_0_0b8faeb5a27d75968b047cb6115a7280.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
diyarbakir explosion, blast in turkey, turkish police officers attacked, terrorist attack
diyarbakir explosion, blast in turkey, turkish police officers attacked, terrorist attack
Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakir Leaves 9 Police Officers Injured
ANKARA(Sputnik) - A car bomb went off in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakır on Friday morning, injuring at least nine police officers, local authorities said.
The incident occurred at 05:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT), when a car exploded near a passing bus that was carrying police officers from the special task force, according to the authorities.
The police officers were reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and no fatalities were caused by the blast.
Diyarbakır authorities said that two suspects were detained following to the incident.