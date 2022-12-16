https://sputniknews.com/20221216/euus-trade-war-journalist-calls-germany-a-total-dictatorship-us-weapons-on-black-market-1105504837.html

EU/US Trade War; Journalist Calls Germany a "Total Dictatorship"; US Weapons on Black Market

EU/US Trade War; Journalist Calls Germany a "Total Dictatorship"; US Weapons on Black Market

The US has sent troops to Ukraine to track weapons as African leaders are complaining that many are showing up in the hands of terrorists in their region. 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-16T04:13+0000

2022-12-16T04:13+0000

2022-12-16T10:15+0000

the critical hour

nigeria

ukraine

patriot missiles

benjamin netanyahu

peru

nicolas maduro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105504690_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6251306b43825613d5de7b9684a4ff72.png

EU/US Trade War; Journalist Calls Germany a "Total Dictatorship"; US Weapons on Black Market The US has sent troops to Ukraine to track weapons as African leaders are complaining that many are showing up in the hands of terrorists in their region.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US has sent troops to Ukraine to track weapons as African leaders are complaining that many are showing up in the hands of terrorists in their region.Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist, author of "The Velvet Coup", joins us to discuss US economic policy abroad. Germany is being destroyed by US foreign economic policy and economist Michael Hudson argues that Europe has always been a target of US imperialism.Alex Suarez, regional election observer last year for the Venezuelan elections, co-founder of North Florida's "Hands Off Venezuela", joins us to discuss Peru. Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro has condemned the right wing coup of Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Also, we discuss the trial of Alex Saab.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism. A coalition of organizations are putting together an international tribunal on US imperialism, sanctions, blockades, and economic coercive measures.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now arguing that Palestinians were not in Palestine prior to the Israeli occupation.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again yesterday hurling the US economy towards recession or worse.George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. Japan is upgrading China to a defense threat. Also, China is working towards a peaceful solution to Middle East turmoil.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents.", joins us to discuss Brittany Griner and US spending on war. The military budget has again skyrocketed as the American people face inflation coupled with austerity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

nigeria

ukraine

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

nigeria, ukraine, patriot missiles, benjamin netanyahu, peru, аудио, nicolas maduro