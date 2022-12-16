https://sputniknews.com/20221216/death-toll-from-landslide-in-malaysia-rises-to-13---reports-1105508405.html

Death Toll From Landslide in Malaysia Rises to 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed in a landslide that hit a campsite with 100 people near the city of Batang Kali in Malaysia has risen to 13... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

According to the report, 25 people were still trapped under the rubble. The media also cited the country's police as saying that 60 people have been rescued so far. Seven injured people have been taken to hospitals in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Kubu Bharu. The fire and rescue department of the Malaysian state of Selangor said earlier on Friday that two people have died, including one child, and 51 have still been missing. The department said it managed to save 23 people from under the rubble, with three of them having been injured. A total of 73 people have been hit by the landslide. Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

