Angelina Jolie Steps Down as UN Refugee Agency's Special Envoy
17:56 GMT 16.12.2022 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 16.12.2022)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Angelina Jolie is stepping down as special envoy for the UN refugee agency after more than 20 years of humanitarian work and now wants to engage directly with refugees and organizations, the actress and UNHCR announced in a joint statement on Friday.
"After more than 20 years of dedicated and committed work with the UN Refugee Agency advocating for the rights and protection of forcibly displaced people around the world, Angelina Jolie is moving on from her role as UNHCR’s Special Envoy to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues," the statement said.
Jolie will continue to work to build a more equal, just and inclusive international system, the statement added.
The actress said that after 20 years, she feels it is time for her to "work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions."
During her tenure, Jolie carried out more than 60 field missions. Most recently, she traveled with UNHCR to Yemen and Burkina Faso to meet displaced people.