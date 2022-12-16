https://sputniknews.com/20221216/accused-cyber-stalker-jack-sweeney-claims-he-is-not-afraid-of-musk-suing-him-1105508851.html
Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him
Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended Sweeney`s account tracking Elon Musk`s private plane - @ElonJet. Musk accuses him of “doxxing” – sharing information about... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T10:05+0000
2022-12-16T10:05+0000
2022-12-16T10:05+0000
americas
economy
social media
stalking
cyberstalking
litigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105393420_0:121:2929:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_95f8bd4cada4d301f4974f87f029f80c.jpg
College student Jack Sweeney, who gained worldwide attention for tracking Musk`s private jet, says he is not afraid of the legal action the billionaire is planning to take.However, Musk has different ideas about the account. He claims that his son was in his car when it was followed by a “crazy stalker” and that he thinks that Sweeney is to blame. That`s why he is going to take legal action.However Sweeney is not sure what he has to do with the car. He claims that he uses data from open sources and everyone with access to the Internet can find it. He also insists on the fact that he tracks Musk`s plane, not Musk himself and there is no guarantee that billionaire is on the jet. He points out that the last time he tweeted about the jet's whereabouts was 24 hours before the incident with the car.Legal experts state that the situation is ambiguous at best. On the one hand, Musk can`t accuse Sweeney of a privacy violation since the information about the location of his jet is publicly available. On the other hand, being among the world's richest men, Musk can sue for a very long time and that would be costly for a defendant.However Jack Sweeney thinks that everything will be fine: "It seems like he's just trying to scare me, and it's not going to work."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105393420_83:0:2812:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9f1d1531630d0de8eb35c44ef4ac72d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
why musk changed twitter rules, musk, twitter, cyberstalking, privacy
why musk changed twitter rules, musk, twitter, cyberstalking, privacy
Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended Sweeney`s account tracking Elon Musk`s private plane - @ElonJet. Musk accuses him of “doxxing” – sharing information about someone`s location in real time.
College student Jack Sweeney, who gained worldwide attention for tracking Musk`s private jet, says he is not afraid of the legal action the billionaire is planning to take.
"I'm not really concerned because a tweet is just a tweet, you know," claims Sweeney.
However, Musk has different ideas about the account. He claims that his son was in his car when it was followed by a “crazy stalker”
and that he thinks that Sweeney is to blame. That`s why he is going to take legal action.
However Sweeney is not sure what he has to do with the car. He claims that he uses data from open sources and everyone with access to the Internet can find it. He also insists on the fact that he tracks Musk`s plane, not Musk himself and there is no guarantee that billionaire is on the jet. He points out that the last time he tweeted about the jet's whereabouts was 24 hours before the incident with the car.
Legal experts state that the situation is ambiguous at best. On the one hand, Musk can`t accuse Sweeney of a privacy violation
since the information about the location of his jet is publicly available. On the other hand, being among the world's richest men, Musk can sue for a very long time and that would be costly for a defendant.
Erik Gordon, a business law professor at the University of Michigan told the American media:
"In the US judicial system, you can lose a lot of money winning a lawsuit. Wealthy people often make it a practice to sue over these kinds of issues. It's an act of intimidation against someone who can't afford it."
However Jack Sweeney thinks that everything will be fine: "It seems like he's just trying to scare me, and it's not going to work."