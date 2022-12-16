https://sputniknews.com/20221216/accused-cyber-stalker-jack-sweeney-claims-he-is-not-afraid-of-musk-suing-him-1105508851.html

Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended Sweeney`s account tracking Elon Musk`s private plane - @ElonJet. Musk accuses him of “doxxing” – sharing information about... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

College student Jack Sweeney, who gained worldwide attention for tracking Musk`s private jet, says he is not afraid of the legal action the billionaire is planning to take.However, Musk has different ideas about the account. He claims that his son was in his car when it was followed by a “crazy stalker” and that he thinks that Sweeney is to blame. That`s why he is going to take legal action.However Sweeney is not sure what he has to do with the car. He claims that he uses data from open sources and everyone with access to the Internet can find it. He also insists on the fact that he tracks Musk`s plane, not Musk himself and there is no guarantee that billionaire is on the jet. He points out that the last time he tweeted about the jet's whereabouts was 24 hours before the incident with the car.Legal experts state that the situation is ambiguous at best. On the one hand, Musk can`t accuse Sweeney of a privacy violation since the information about the location of his jet is publicly available. On the other hand, being among the world's richest men, Musk can sue for a very long time and that would be costly for a defendant.However Jack Sweeney thinks that everything will be fine: "It seems like he's just trying to scare me, and it's not going to work."

