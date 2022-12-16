International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/accused-cyber-stalker-jack-sweeney-claims-he-is-not-afraid-of-musk-suing-him-1105508851.html
Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him
Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended Sweeney`s account tracking Elon Musk`s private plane - @ElonJet. Musk accuses him of “doxxing” – sharing information about... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T10:05+0000
2022-12-16T10:05+0000
americas
economy
social media
stalking
cyberstalking
litigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105393420_0:121:2929:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_95f8bd4cada4d301f4974f87f029f80c.jpg
College student Jack Sweeney, who gained worldwide attention for tracking Musk`s private jet, says he is not afraid of the legal action the billionaire is planning to take.However, Musk has different ideas about the account. He claims that his son was in his car when it was followed by a “crazy stalker” and that he thinks that Sweeney is to blame. That`s why he is going to take legal action.However Sweeney is not sure what he has to do with the car. He claims that he uses data from open sources and everyone with access to the Internet can find it. He also insists on the fact that he tracks Musk`s plane, not Musk himself and there is no guarantee that billionaire is on the jet. He points out that the last time he tweeted about the jet's whereabouts was 24 hours before the incident with the car.Legal experts state that the situation is ambiguous at best. On the one hand, Musk can`t accuse Sweeney of a privacy violation since the information about the location of his jet is publicly available. On the other hand, being among the world's richest men, Musk can sue for a very long time and that would be costly for a defendant.However Jack Sweeney thinks that everything will be fine: "It seems like he's just trying to scare me, and it's not going to work."
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105393420_83:0:2812:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9f1d1531630d0de8eb35c44ef4ac72d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
why musk changed twitter rules, musk, twitter, cyberstalking, privacy
why musk changed twitter rules, musk, twitter, cyberstalking, privacy

Accused Cyber-Stalker Jack Sweeney Claims He is not Afraid of Musk Suing Him

10:05 GMT 16.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISSCEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.
CEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, Twitter suspended Sweeney`s account tracking Elon Musk`s private plane - @ElonJet. Musk accuses him of “doxxing” – sharing information about someone`s location in real time.
College student Jack Sweeney, who gained worldwide attention for tracking Musk`s private jet, says he is not afraid of the legal action the billionaire is planning to take.
"I'm not really concerned because a tweet is just a tweet, you know," claims Sweeney.
However, Musk has different ideas about the account. He claims that his son was in his car when it was followed by a “crazy stalker” and that he thinks that Sweeney is to blame. That`s why he is going to take legal action.
Twitter of Elon Musk
Twitter of Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Twitter of Elon Musk
However Sweeney is not sure what he has to do with the car. He claims that he uses data from open sources and everyone with access to the Internet can find it. He also insists on the fact that he tracks Musk`s plane, not Musk himself and there is no guarantee that billionaire is on the jet. He points out that the last time he tweeted about the jet's whereabouts was 24 hours before the incident with the car.
Legal experts state that the situation is ambiguous at best. On the one hand, Musk can`t accuse Sweeney of a privacy violation since the information about the location of his jet is publicly available. On the other hand, being among the world's richest men, Musk can sue for a very long time and that would be costly for a defendant.

Erik Gordon, a business law professor at the University of Michigan told the American media:

"In the US judicial system, you can lose a lot of money winning a lawsuit. Wealthy people often make it a practice to sue over these kinds of issues. It's an act of intimidation against someone who can't afford it."

However Jack Sweeney thinks that everything will be fine: "It seems like he's just trying to scare me, and it's not going to work."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала