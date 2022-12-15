International
WATCH: President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/president-putin-chairs-council-for-strategic-development-and-national-projects-meeting-1105477725.html
President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
The previous meeting of the council occurred in June 2022. The six-monthly meeting tracks the progress of national development goals and discusses the most... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T12:19+0000
2022-12-15T12:19+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103793313_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_154106f7c9aa775446bf041b1248759b.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via video link.Previously, the Kremlin noted that the meeting's agenda includes "matters of providing technological sovereignty and investment support."Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
2022-12-15T12:19+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103793313_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e49852895ceadca9c9c724a6ea8c5fab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, president putin, russian president vladimir putin, putin chairs council for strategic development and national projects, russia development
putin, president putin, russian president vladimir putin, putin chairs council for strategic development and national projects, russia development

President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting

12:19 GMT 15.12.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The previous meeting of the council occurred in June 2022. The six-monthly meeting tracks the progress of national development goals and discusses the most important issues of development planning.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via video link.
Previously, the Kremlin noted that the meeting's agenda includes "matters of providing technological sovereignty and investment support."
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала