Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via video link.Previously, the Kremlin noted that the meeting's agenda includes "matters of providing technological sovereignty and investment support."Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
President Putin Chairs Council for Strategic Development and National Projects Meeting
The previous meeting of the council occurred in June 2022. The six-monthly meeting tracks the progress of national development goals and discusses the most important issues of development planning.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via video link.
Previously, the Kremlin noted that the meeting's agenda includes "matters of providing technological sovereignty and investment support."
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!