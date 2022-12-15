International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
https://sputniknews.com/20221215/police-use-tear-gas-against-football-fans-due-to-clashes-in-belgium-france-1105471492.html
Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans Due to Clashes in Belgium, France
Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans Due to Clashes in Belgium, France
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Violent clashes broke out between French and Moroccan football fans on Wednesday after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Qatar... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T02:45+0000
2022-12-15T02:41+0000
2022 fifa world cup
world cup
morocco
france
tear gas
belgium
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105471343_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7209a0e75a6249221ed79eef83984723.jpg
On Wednesday, the French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad 2-0 in the second semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On December 18, the French team will face the team of Argentina in the final match of the cup. On December 17, Morocco will play against Croatia in a match for the bronze. Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported that police used tear gas and water cannons after football fans started throwing firecrackers and launching fireworks at police officers. Police started detaining fans. French newspaper Le Figaro reported that clashes broke out between French and Moroccan fans in France's city of Nice after hooded men started shouting "Arabs out" and "we are home" to the Moroccan fans. Both sides started throwing firecrackers at each other. The French police also used tear gas against fans in the city of Lyon, Le Monde newspaper reported. Clashes between police and fans also broke out on the Champs-Elysees in the French capital Paris, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported. At first, fans were celebrating peacefully by launching fireworks and firecrackers and singing songs. Several police units arrived at the site a few hours before the match and were controlling the area. However, after midnight, fans began throwing bottles and firecrackers at the police, prompting police officers to use force. Law enforcers used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd in some streets adjacent to the Champs-Elysees. The Midi Libre Montpeiller newspaper reported that the police also used tear gas against fans in the French city of Montpellier to disperse the crowd. Le Figaro reported, citing France's police, that over 100 people were detained during clashes. A group of 40 armed people headed to the Champs-Elysees were detained by the police for carrying weapons illegally, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a police source.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/france-to-deploy-10000-police-officers-to-ensure-order-during-world-cup-semifinal---govt-1105435447.html
morocco
france
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105471343_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2268140cc31f55f3340ed393117dcaa2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world cup, morocco, france, tear gas, belgium, clashes
world cup, morocco, france, tear gas, belgium, clashes

Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans Due to Clashes in Belgium, France

02:45 GMT 15.12.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrance's Kylian Mbappé and Morocco's Ashraf Dari face off in the World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco.
France's Kylian Mbappé and Morocco's Ashraf Dari face off in the World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Violent clashes broke out between French and Moroccan football fans on Wednesday after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Qatar, with the French and Belgium police using tear gas and water canons and detaining fans, local media reported.
On Wednesday, the French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad 2-0 in the second semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On December 18, the French team will face the team of Argentina in the final match of the cup. On December 17, Morocco will play against Croatia in a match for the bronze.
Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported that police used tear gas and water cannons after football fans started throwing firecrackers and launching fireworks at police officers. Police started detaining fans.
French newspaper Le Figaro reported that clashes broke out between French and Moroccan fans in France's city of Nice after hooded men started shouting "Arabs out" and "we are home" to the Moroccan fans. Both sides started throwing firecrackers at each other.
The French police also used tear gas against fans in the city of Lyon, Le Monde newspaper reported.
Clashes between police and fans also broke out on the Champs-Elysees in the French capital Paris, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported. At first, fans were celebrating peacefully by launching fireworks and firecrackers and singing songs.
French players celebrate their victory in the quarterfinal match of the World Cup against England. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
France to Deploy 10,000 Police Officers to Ensure Order During World Cup Semifinal - Gov't
Yesterday, 02:46 GMT
Several police units arrived at the site a few hours before the match and were controlling the area. However, after midnight, fans began throwing bottles and firecrackers at the police, prompting police officers to use force. Law enforcers used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd in some streets adjacent to the Champs-Elysees.
The Midi Libre Montpeiller newspaper reported that the police also used tear gas against fans in the French city of Montpellier to disperse the crowd.
Le Figaro reported, citing France's police, that over 100 people were detained during clashes.
A group of 40 armed people headed to the Champs-Elysees were detained by the police for carrying weapons illegally, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a police source.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала