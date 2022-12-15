https://sputniknews.com/20221215/moroccofrance-football-match-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-peru-protests--1105470332.html

Morocco/France Football Match; Patriot Missiles to Ukraine; Peru Protests

Morocco/France Football Match; Patriot Missiles to Ukraine; Peru Protests

Supporters of Pedro Castillo have blocked airport runways in protest as a number of Latin American leaders continue to recognize him as the rightful president... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

Supporters of Pedro Castillo have blocked airport runways in protest as a number of Latin American leaders continue to recognize him as the rightful president of Peru.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. England has admitted that UK marines saw action in Ukraine. Also, the US may be providing Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine and US allies throw more money into the bottomless pit.Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-editor of Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss Peru. A number of Latin American leaders have pledged to continue recognizing Pedro Castillo as the rightful president of Peru. Castillo himself has condemned the idea of his impeachment from his jail cell.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US-Africa summit. African leaders are meeting in Ghana to discuss the future of their continent in the context of their battle with Western imperialism. Also, President Biden tries to compete with China and Russia in his quest to overpower Africa.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has destroyed confidence in Western diplomacy with her admission that the Minsk Accords were a ruse to give NATO time to arm Ukraine.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The World Cup in Qatar has been a boon to Arab Nationalism and helped to demonstrate unity in the Muslim world for supporting the Palestinian Authority.Robert Fantina, Journalist and Palestine Activist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Bernie Sanders has abandoned his plan to hold a vote in the Senate over the Yemen war powers resolution. Also, Jewish groups are slamming Kevin McCarthy for his plan to oust Ilhan Omar from all committee seats.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. An often used trick of US imperialism is to train and arm police in a nation and use them as a replacement for military personnel. That plan seems to be forming in Haiti after President Biden's invasion plot fell apart.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City; joins us to discuss the economy. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today. The ruling elite appear to be pushing the nation into a recession to lower labor costs and reverse the trend towards unions and organized worker groups.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

