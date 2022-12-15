https://sputniknews.com/20221215/is-the-us-going-to-deploy-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-1105470004.html

Is the US Going to Deploy Patriot Missiles to Ukraine?

Is the US Going to Deploy Patriot Missiles to Ukraine?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including how the New York Times... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T04:28+0000

2022-12-15T04:28+0000

2022-12-15T10:01+0000

fault lines

nuclear energy

inflation

twitter

illegal migration

us border patrol

ukraine

solar energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105469857_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_191c63155cb21eb39a40eaa270eca256.png

The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Bout doing a long forum interview on RT, and President Erdogan warning Greece about a missile strike.

Mark Frost - JournalistSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaSergio Arellano - Latinos for Trump National Advisory Board MemberIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Frost about what nuclear fusion advances really mean to humanity and whether or not this can be implemented in the coming future.In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Gill to talk about the state of the US economy and Hunter Biden’s attempt to quell more information from being released about his dealings.Later in the last hour, the hosts spoke to Sergio Arellano, who is living on the border, about Title 42 expiring next week and the wave of illegal migrants already crossing the US-Mexico border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

nuclear energy, inflation, twitter, illegal migration, us border patrol, ukraine, аудио, solar energy