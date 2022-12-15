https://sputniknews.com/20221215/is-the-us-going-to-deploy-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-1105470004.html
Is the US Going to Deploy Patriot Missiles to Ukraine?
Is the US Going to Deploy Patriot Missiles to Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including how the New York Times...
fault lines
The Establishment is Outraged After Elon Musk Tweeted "Fauci Lied to Congress, People Died"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Viktor Bout doing a long forum interview on RT, and President Erdogan warning Greece about a missile strike.
Mark Frost - JournalistSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaSergio Arellano - Latinos for Trump National Advisory Board MemberIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Frost about what nuclear fusion advances really mean to humanity and whether or not this can be implemented in the coming future.In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Gill to talk about the state of the US economy and Hunter Biden’s attempt to quell more information from being released about his dealings.Later in the last hour, the hosts spoke to Sergio Arellano, who is living on the border, about Title 42 expiring next week and the wave of illegal migrants already crossing the US-Mexico border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Is the US Going to Deploy Patriot Missiles to Ukraine?
04:28 GMT 15.12.2022 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 15.12.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including how the New York Times and other mainstream media outlets poorly covered the #Twitterfiles bomb story.
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Sergio Arellano - Latinos for Trump National Advisory Board Member
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mark Frost about what nuclear fusion advances really mean to humanity and whether or not this can be implemented in the coming future.
In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by Steve Gill to talk about the state of the US economy and Hunter Biden’s attempt to quell more information from being released about his dealings.
Later in the last hour, the hosts spoke to Sergio Arellano, who is living on the border, about Title 42 expiring next week and the wave of illegal migrants already crossing the US-Mexico border.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.