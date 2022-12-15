https://sputniknews.com/20221215/how-the-us-war-machine-attacks-human-rights-1105468127.html

How the US War Machine Attacks Human Rights

How the US War Machine Attacks Human Rights

Major Hearing For Mumia This Week, Bolsonaro Supporters Attack in Brazil, Representation Issues at UN Forum on People of African Descent

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Johanna Fernandez, Associate Professor of History at Baruch College of the City University, author of the book The Young Lords: A Radical History and editor of Writing on the Wall: Selected Prison Writings of Mumia Abu-Jamal to discuss new revelations in the case of Mumia Abu-Jamal detailing the racist nature of his conviction and potential issues with his prosecution, a United Nations amicus brief filed with the court which further outlines the racism in Mumia’s prosecution, and how Mumia’s imprisonment fits into the larger trend of repression against Black liberation activists.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss attacks by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on infrastructure in Brasilia and the danger of political violence as the inauguration of Lula da Silva nears, why this incident is not necessarily related to efforts to overturn the election, and the likelihood that Bolsonaro or his supporters could attempt a January-6th-style US Capitol breach.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Efia Nwangaza, Founder of the Malcolm X Center for Self Determination/WMXP Community Radio, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and SNCC Veteran to discuss the first session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, the problems with the forum being held in Geneva and other issues that made it inaccessible for many African people, and the issues with the forum eschewing the framework outlined in the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Angela Merkel’s comments on the Minsk agreements and what they reveal about the US and NATO’s intentions in the conflict in Ukraine, how the US continues to provide exorbitant sums of money to the war industry and erodes human rights by carrying out imperialism, the Biden administration’s crushing of a Senate vote on a war powers resolution to end US support for the war on Yemen, and why the US-Africa Leaders summit is another attempt by the US to maintain its dominance over the African continent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

