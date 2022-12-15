https://sputniknews.com/20221215/european-leaders-blame-putin-and-russia-for-almost-every-issue-imaginable-1105469470.html

European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable

European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump announcing a major announcement for December 15th, and... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T04:28+0000

2022-12-15T04:28+0000

2022-12-15T09:28+0000

the backstory

germany

serbia

media

oligarchs

rnc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105469324_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_996be1f2cb0734df384b45eb60912902.png

European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump announcing a major announcement for December 15th, and the US struggling to account for Ukrainian aid.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Kosovo Conflict, Hybrid Warfare, and The Western Media Begin to Admit Ukraine is LosingTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The NSA Spied on Tucker Carlson, The Hunter Biden Laptop Report, and the War on Legitimate MediaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US plans to send patriot missiles into Ukraine, Russian oligarch influence, and Western countries recognizing Kosovo as a country. Mark explained the current issue in Kosovo and how the West instigates conflict in Serbia. Mark talked about Russian oligarchs and how Russian oligarchs have more influence in the West, than Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the intelligence agencies, the controlled media in America, and the end of journalistic standards. Tyler explained how Tucker Carlson was spied upon by the NSA and how Roger Stone's communications were surveilled as well. Tyler commented on the infighting happening in the RNC and Harmeet Dhillon fighting to chair the RNC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

germany

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

germany, serbia, media, oligarchs, rnc, аудио