The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable
European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump announcing a major announcement for December 15th, and the US struggling to account for Ukrainian aid.
European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump announcing a major announcement for December 15th, and the US struggling to account for Ukrainian aid.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Kosovo Conflict, Hybrid Warfare, and The Western Media Begin to Admit Ukraine is LosingTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The NSA Spied on Tucker Carlson, The Hunter Biden Laptop Report, and the War on Legitimate MediaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the US plans to send patriot missiles into Ukraine, Russian oligarch influence, and Western countries recognizing Kosovo as a country. Mark explained the current issue in Kosovo and how the West instigates conflict in Serbia. Mark talked about Russian oligarchs and how Russian oligarchs have more influence in the West, than Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the intelligence agencies, the controlled media in America, and the end of journalistic standards. Tyler explained how Tucker Carlson was spied upon by the NSA and how Roger Stone's communications were surveilled as well. Tyler commented on the infighting happening in the RNC and Harmeet Dhillon fighting to chair the RNC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable

04:28 GMT 15.12.2022
The Backstory
European Leaders Blame Putin and Russia for Almost Every Issue Imaginable
