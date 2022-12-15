https://sputniknews.com/20221215/cosmonauts-confirm-leak-in-soyuz-ms-22-cooling-system-after-visual-inspection-1105481669.html
Cosmonauts Confirm Leak in Soyuz MS-22 Cooling System After Visual Inspection
Cosmonauts Confirm Leak in Soyuz MS-22 Cooling System After Visual Inspection
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft confirmed a leak in the cooling system after a visual inspection, Russian space agency Roscosmos said... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-15T11:33+0000
2022-12-15T11:33+0000
2022-12-15T11:38+0000
iss
russia
leak
soyuz rocket
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/77/1079647718_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_e1120b07bc64f824aa625486e336232a.jpg
The crew reported that the warning device of the ship's diagnostic system went off, showing a pressure drop in the cooling system, the statement read. Earlier in the day, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered, according to a live broadcast of radio chatter between cosmonauts and ground specialists.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/77/1079647718_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_98d44584acf4e688979f7909adb5b00d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iss leak, space station leak, soyuz ms-22 confirms a leak
iss leak, space station leak, soyuz ms-22 confirms a leak
Cosmonauts Confirm Leak in Soyuz MS-22 Cooling System After Visual Inspection
11:33 GMT 15.12.2022 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 15.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft confirmed a leak in the cooling system after a visual inspection, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.
"According to preliminary information, on Thursday, December 15, damage occurred to the outer skin of the instrument-assembly module of the Soyuz MS-22 transport manned spacecraft," the agency said in a statement, adding that "a visual inspection confirmed the leak."
The crew reported that the warning device of the ship's diagnostic system went off, showing a pressure drop in the cooling system, the statement read.
"At the moment, all systems of the ISS [the International Space Station] and the spacecraft are operating normally, the crew is safe. After analyzing the situation, a decision will be made on further actions for both specialists on Earth and crew members of the ISS Russian segment," the agency added.
Earlier in the day, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered, according to a live broadcast of radio chatter between cosmonauts and ground specialists.