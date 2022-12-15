https://sputniknews.com/20221215/cosmonauts-confirm-leak-in-soyuz-ms-22-cooling-system-after-visual-inspection-1105481669.html

Cosmonauts Confirm Leak in Soyuz MS-22 Cooling System After Visual Inspection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft confirmed a leak in the cooling system after a visual inspection, Russian space agency Roscosmos said...

The crew reported that the warning device of the ship's diagnostic system went off, showing a pressure drop in the cooling system, the statement read. Earlier in the day, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered, according to a live broadcast of radio chatter between cosmonauts and ground specialists.

