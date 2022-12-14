https://sputniknews.com/20221214/top-gear-presenter-andrew-flintoff-hospitalized-after-accident-on-test-track-1105437295.html
Top Gear Presenter Andrew Flintoff Hospitalized After Accident on Test Track
Former England cricketer and Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
Former England cricketer and Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident.
Andrew Flintoff sustained injuries and was air-lifted to hospital after suffering an accident while filming an episode of the BBC's motoring show, Top Gear, at the program's test track in Surrey, UK media has reported.
"Freddie [Flintoff] was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning — with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a spokesman told local media.
According to reports, the accident did not happen at high speed.
Medics treated the presenter immediately after the accident
and he was taken to hospital. His life is not at risk.
It has not been revealed what caused the accident.
Andrew Flintoff has taken over as host of Top Gear after the departure of actor Matt LeBlanc who played Joey in the long-running sit-com Friends. LeBlanc hosted the show for four seasons, beginning in 2016.