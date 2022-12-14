https://sputniknews.com/20221214/top-gear-presenter-andrew-flintoff-hospitalized-after-accident-on-test-track-1105437295.html

Top Gear Presenter Andrew Flintoff Hospitalized After Accident on Test Track

Andrew Flintoff sustained injuries and was air-lifted to hospital after suffering an accident while filming an episode of the BBC's motoring show, Top Gear, at the program's test track in Surrey, UK media has reported.According to reports, the accident did not happen at high speed.Medics treated the presenter immediately after the accident and he was taken to hospital. His life is not at risk.It has not been revealed what caused the accident.Andrew Flintoff has taken over as host of Top Gear after the departure of actor Matt LeBlanc who played Joey in the long-running sit-com Friends. LeBlanc hosted the show for four seasons, beginning in 2016.

